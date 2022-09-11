Dundee United eye 3 untapped markets as Sadat Anaku arrival provides potential sign of things to come

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United hope the East African nations of Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania can prove to be an untapped market of talent for the Tangerines.

United have already snapped up striker Sadat Anaku from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) following a successful trial period.

The 21-year-old rippled the net against under-23 sides representing Leicester City, Arsenal and Newcastle United, impressing sufficiently to land a two-year contract.

Since then, he has made his Terrors debut against Livingston and scored for United ‘B’ in their SPFL Reserve League opener against Hibernian; a 2-2 draw in the torrential rain of East Lothian.

Heartening stuff for the man who scored scored eight times for KCCA in the Ugandan top-flight last season.

Working relationships

Anaku’s arrival is understood to be part of a renewed focus on exploring new markets; a recurring refrain from United in recent years, but one made immeasurably more difficult during the Covid crisis.

Compatriot Enock Walusimbi also trained with the Tannadice club and, while he did not earn a deal, the defender has since joined Peterhead and will remain firmly on United’s radar.

The duo are among a swathe of Ugandan talents who were scouted and considered by United as they seek to build working relationships with clubs in the region.

Courier Sport understands the Terrors are also keen to focus attention on Kenya and Tanzania, reckoning East Africa to be a potential hotbed of under-appreciated talent.

Tannadice chiefs believe that due to the Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) process being more lenient in Scotland than the rest of the UK, it would be folly not to take advantage by considering players from under-explored markets.

Clubs in Scotland fish in a crowded pool when it comes to the recruitment of academy talent.

United hope to get to a point where they are supplementing home-grown prospects with youngsters from emerging nations who have displayed ability, as well as an aptitude to learn and progress in Scottish football.

It represents the latest stage of the club’s bid to create a profitable conveyor belt of talent; ultimately, the overriding business plan under owner Mark Ogren — while attempting to balance that with success on the pitch.

Who leads that process remains to be seen.

Andy Goldie recently departed his position as head of the academy and Courier Sport understands that interviews for that vacancy were initially due to take place in the week of Jack Ross’ sacking.

They were pushed back to a later date and an appointment for that position will be made after the club name their next head coach.

‘Dream’

Ghanaian winger and former Bayern Munich trialist Mathew Cudjoe, albeit a product of West Africa, has illustrated that pathway, having arrived last season.

Following an initial period of teething, he has emerged as a bright impact player for the first-team.

He has already been liked with English Premier League high-flyers Brighton.

Anaku will combine his ‘B’ team appearances with training with the senior group and seeking to make an impact in the Premiership this term.

He recently said: “I dream of playing for the (Uganda) national team. I have never been at that level but I see this is a greater platform to reach those levels.

“Playing professional football here is a step ahead for me and hopefully gives that chance to play for the national team.”