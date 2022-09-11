Dundee United eye 3 untapped markets as Sadat Anaku arrival provides potential sign of things to come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United eye 3 untapped markets as Sadat Anaku arrival provides potential sign of things to come

By Alan Temple
September 11 2022, 12.00pm Updated: September 11 2022, 5.20pm
Sadat Anaku is United's first arrival from East Africa
Sadat Anaku is United's first arrival from East Africa

Dundee United hope the East African nations of Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania can prove to be an untapped market of talent for the Tangerines.

United have already snapped up striker Sadat Anaku from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) following a successful trial period.

The 21-year-old rippled the net against under-23 sides representing Leicester City, Arsenal and Newcastle United, impressing sufficiently to land a two-year contract.

Since then, he has made his Terrors debut against Livingston and scored for United ‘B’ in their SPFL Reserve League opener against Hibernian; a 2-2 draw in the torrential rain of East Lothian.

Sadat Anaku in action for KCCA FC

Heartening stuff for the man who scored scored eight times for KCCA in the Ugandan top-flight last season.

Working relationships

Anaku’s arrival is understood to be part of a renewed focus on exploring new markets; a recurring refrain from United in recent years, but one made immeasurably more difficult during the Covid crisis.

Compatriot Enock Walusimbi also trained with the Tannadice club and, while he did not earn a deal, the defender has since joined Peterhead and will remain firmly on United’s radar.

The duo are among a swathe of Ugandan talents who were scouted and considered by United as they seek to build working relationships with clubs in the region.

Courier Sport understands the Terrors are also keen to focus attention on Kenya and Tanzania, reckoning East Africa to be a potential hotbed of under-appreciated talent.

Tannadice chiefs believe that due to the Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) process being more lenient in Scotland than the rest of the UK, it would be folly not to take advantage by considering players from under-explored markets.

Clubs in Scotland fish in a crowded pool when it comes to the recruitment of academy talent.

United hope to get to a point where they are supplementing home-grown prospects with youngsters from emerging nations who have displayed ability, as well as an aptitude to learn and progress in Scottish football.

New arrival: Sadat

It represents the latest stage of the club’s bid to create a profitable conveyor belt of talent; ultimately, the overriding business plan under owner Mark Ogren — while attempting to balance that with success on the pitch.

Who leads that process remains to be seen.

Andy Goldie recently departed his position as head of the academy and Courier Sport understands that interviews for that vacancy were initially due to take place in the week of Jack Ross’ sacking.

They were pushed back to a later date and an appointment for that position will be made after the club name their next head coach.

‘Dream’

Ghanaian winger and former Bayern Munich trialist Mathew Cudjoe, albeit a product of West Africa, has illustrated that pathway, having arrived last season.

Following an initial period of teething, he has emerged as a bright impact player for the first-team.

He has already been liked with English Premier League high-flyers Brighton.

Anaku will combine his ‘B’ team appearances with training with the senior group and seeking to make an impact in the Premiership this term.

He recently said: “I dream of playing for the (Uganda) national team. I have never been at that level but I see this is a greater platform to reach those levels.

“Playing professional football here is a step ahead for me and hopefully gives that chance to play for the national team.”

