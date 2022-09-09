Dundee United manager timeline revealed — but Duncan Ferguson will NOT be next Tangerines boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United manager timeline revealed — but Duncan Ferguson will NOT be next Tangerines boss

By Alan Temple
September 9 2022, 10.23pm
Duncan Ferguson on punditry duty during the recent Everton v Liverpool match
Duncan Ferguson on punditry duty during the recent Everton v Liverpool match

Dundee United could have a new head coach in place by the end of next week.

Courier Sport understands that the Tannadice club have held talks with external hopefuls in recent days.

Former Tangerines hero Duncan Ferguson is NOT among the potential successors to Jack Ross, despite reportedly expressing a willingness to countenance a return to Tayside.

Current interim boss Liam Fox, the bookmakers’ favourite, is among those under consideration.

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar is leading the search for a new boss

Although thought to be a strong option, it is believed that no final decision has been made.

Fox, 38, has led United to the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup and a gutsy 0-0 draw against Motherwell last Saturday.

The former Hearts and Livingston coach is highly-regarded and well-liked by the Tannadice players and was a pivotal part of the backroom staff as Tam Courts’ United finished fourth in the Premiership last term.

Fox would have been in the dugout for this weekend’s visit of Hibernian but that fixture was among those postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

And the current hiatus from Premiership fixtures — which could extend to beyond the upcoming international break, depending on arrangements for next weekend — will afford the Tangerines the opportunity to fill their dugout vacancy.

Managerial merry-go-roud

Ross was appointed United boss in June but lasted just 10 weeks in the Tannadice hot-seat, enduring 7-0 and 9-0 defeats against AZ Alkmaar and Celtic respectively.

Jack Ross, right, and his former No2 – and current favourite for the vacancy – Liam Fox

He was dismissed on August 30 in the aftermath of that Hoops hammering; United’s heaviest ever reverse at Tannadice.

As a result United are now looking to recruit their FIFTH permanent boss since June 2020 following the departures of Robbie Neilson, Micky Mellon, Tam Courts and Ross.

While an offer is yet to be tabled for any candidate, United are likely to make their final decision in the coming days and would be hopeful of a swift agreement; resulting in the next boss being in place by the tail-end of next week or the start of the following one.

