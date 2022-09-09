Dundee United manager timeline revealed — but Duncan Ferguson will NOT be next Tangerines boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United could have a new head coach in place by the end of next week.

Courier Sport understands that the Tannadice club have held talks with external hopefuls in recent days.

Former Tangerines hero Duncan Ferguson is NOT among the potential successors to Jack Ross, despite reportedly expressing a willingness to countenance a return to Tayside.

Current interim boss Liam Fox, the bookmakers’ favourite, is among those under consideration.

Although thought to be a strong option, it is believed that no final decision has been made.

Fox, 38, has led United to the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup and a gutsy 0-0 draw against Motherwell last Saturday.

The former Hearts and Livingston coach is highly-regarded and well-liked by the Tannadice players and was a pivotal part of the backroom staff as Tam Courts’ United finished fourth in the Premiership last term.

Fox would have been in the dugout for this weekend’s visit of Hibernian but that fixture was among those postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

And the current hiatus from Premiership fixtures — which could extend to beyond the upcoming international break, depending on arrangements for next weekend — will afford the Tangerines the opportunity to fill their dugout vacancy.

Managerial merry-go-roud

Ross was appointed United boss in June but lasted just 10 weeks in the Tannadice hot-seat, enduring 7-0 and 9-0 defeats against AZ Alkmaar and Celtic respectively.

He was dismissed on August 30 in the aftermath of that Hoops hammering; United’s heaviest ever reverse at Tannadice.

As a result United are now looking to recruit their FIFTH permanent boss since June 2020 following the departures of Robbie Neilson, Micky Mellon, Tam Courts and Ross.

While an offer is yet to be tabled for any candidate, United are likely to make their final decision in the coming days and would be hopeful of a swift agreement; resulting in the next boss being in place by the tail-end of next week or the start of the following one.