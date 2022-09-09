Liam Fox outlines his ‘non-negotiable’ as Dundee United interim makes ‘fight, battle and scratch’ vow to fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox cannot promise Dundee United fans victory.

However, the Tannadice caretaker has assured supporters that he will field a team ready to “fight, battle and scratch” their way out of trouble.

Fox has made a concerted effort to improve United’s attacking endeavours on the training ground this week, having overseen a gutsy — but impotent — 0-0 draw against Motherwell last Saturday.

That followed a similarly resilient 2-1 win at Livingston in the aftermath of Jack Ross’ departure.

But Fox has vowed that the search for stardust in the final third will not come at the expense of graft and organisation; qualities too often lacking in the early part of the season.

“Dundee United supporters — and football fans in general — want to know that, on a Saturday, the team is going to give absolutely everything they can,” said Fox.

“Coaches, managers and players can never guarantee that we’re going to win games.

“But I hope we can guarantee that they will fight, battle, scratch and do everything they possibly can to win the game.

“We need to retain the things we have done well — defending our box and working hard; maximum effort every single day. Hopefully, we get to a point where that is just what we do, and non-negotiable.”

Steady progress

A free week of training has also afforded Fox with more time to get his message across.

Nevertheless, he is loath to “blast” the players with information.

🎯 Thursday morning target practice at the HPC 🏃‍♂️ | #UnitedInPursuit pic.twitter.com/UB8qOuCRUL — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 8, 2022

“Because of the two games last week, it gave us very limited time on the training pitch,” continued Fox, understood to be contention to succeed Ross permanently despite the club actively considering external applicants.

“But I’ll also say that, although a week is a long time in football, in terms of training, I can’t blast them with information.

“That needs to be done as a steady progress. That (Fox’s interim spell in charge) may come to an end soon, but I can only go day-by-day. Those are the small steps we are taking.

“We need to be better in possession, be a bit braver and make some better decisions.”