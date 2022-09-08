PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Here’s to you Mr Robinson and will it be Fantastic Mr. Fox for Dundee United?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On this week’s Twa Teams, One Street, Dundee will look to build on a 3-0 triumph against Queen’s Park when they face an all-too familiar figure.

And Zach Robinson shows us what’s ‘in his locker’.

Dundee United remain manageress but there are tentative shoots of recovery under caretaker gaffer — and current favourite to succeed Jack Ross — Liam Fox,

Meanwhile, there is Scotland under-21s delight on both sides of the street as Scot Gemmill names his latest international squad.

With George Cran enjoying a richly-merited holiday, The Evening Telegraph’s Dundee United correspondent Alan Temple is in the big chair, joined by reporters Scott Lorimer and, making his debut, Craig Cairns.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

Or, better yet, listen here: