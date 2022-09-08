PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Here’s to you Mr Robinson and will it be Fantastic Mr. Fox for Dundee United? By Alan Temple September 8 2022, 6.08pm Updated: September 8 2022, 6.10pm 0 The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up On this week’s Twa Teams, One Street, Dundee will look to build on a 3-0 triumph against Queen’s Park when they face an all-too familiar figure. And Zach Robinson shows us what’s ‘in his locker’. Dundee United remain manageress but there are tentative shoots of recovery under caretaker gaffer — and current favourite to succeed Jack Ross — Liam Fox, Meanwhile, there is Scotland under-21s delight on both sides of the street as Scot Gemmill names his latest international squad. With George Cran enjoying a richly-merited holiday, The Evening Telegraph’s Dundee United correspondent Alan Temple is in the big chair, joined by reporters Scott Lorimer and, making his debut, Craig Cairns. Liam Fox has made a bright start to life as interim head coach The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers. Or, better yet, listen here: Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee United Dundee United eye 3 untapped markets as Sadat Anaku arrival provides potential sign of… 0 Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit 0 Dundee United manager timeline revealed — but Duncan Ferguson will NOT be next Tangerines… 0 JIM SPENCE: Is what Dundee United need in new manager right in front of… 0 SPFL postpone weekend fixtures after death of Queen Elizabeth II 1 Liam Fox outlines his 'non-negotiable' as Dundee United interim makes 'fight, battle and scratch'… 0 Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone stars named in Scotland U21 squad as Josh… 0 Mark Birighitti injury update as Dundee United goalkeeper faces spell on sidelines 0 RAB DOUGLAS: Shaun Byrne could yet be crucial for Dundee and appointing from within… 0 Liam Fox 'wants to be a manager' but stays cool on Dundee United prospects 0 More from The Courier Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'… Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors… 0 LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing 38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games 0 Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days 0 In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people… 0