Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers team news ahead of Arbroath clash as Ian Murray sweats over three stars

By Craig Cairns
September 8 2022, 6.31pm
Dylan Easton 'gets a lot of kicks', according to his manager.
Dylan Easton 'gets a lot of kicks', according to his manager.

Three Raith Rovers players will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s trip to Arbroath in the Scottish Championship.

Rovers sit eighth in the table with two wins from six matches and are preparing to take on a side winless and bottom of the league.

Manager Ian Murray said it would be foolish to write of Dick Campbell’s side.

It is still a match the Rovers manager is confident his side can take all three points from, but he will have to wait on reports of the fitness of three players.

Good and bad news on Gullan

Striker Jamie Gullan limped off last week after an impressive start to the match – and an impressive start to the season.

He has not trained this week and will have a fitness test ahead of Saturday’s away trip.

Jamie Gullan
Jamie Gullan’s injury is not as bad as first feared.

The injury is, however, not as bad as first feared.

“We thought it was a tear of some sort, but fortunately it’s not – which is really, really good news,” said Murray.

“It changes things completely. He has a small chance of being involved on Saturday, but we won’t take any risks with Jamie.

“It’s disappointing for him because he was doing really well in the game, he was causing them a lot of problems. He was on a good run of games.

“It’s a wee step back for Jamie, but nothing to worry about.”

Easton and McBride

Dylan Easton and new signing Connor McBride – who last week made his debut – are the two other players who are doubtful for the wekeend.

Raith manager Ian Murray with new signing Connor McBride.
Raith manager Ian Murray with new signing Connor McBride. Photograph: Tony Fimister.

“Dylan took a really sore one,” added Murray.

“He’s an incredible character to play through it because on Sunday his foot was really bad – I’m surprised it wasn’t broken.

“He’s a very quick healer, I’ve seen it a lot – he gets a lot of kicks Dylan because of the way he plays.

“We’ll do everything we can, but if he’s not fit he’s not fit.”

Lang ‘progressing at incredible rate’

Murray also gave updates on defender Thomas Lang and club captain Ross Matthews – after Brad Spencer made his long-awaited return from the bench.

“Thomas Lang is progressing really, really well – at an incredible rate,” he added.

On the road to recovery: Tom Lang.

“Fingers crossed we have him back on the pitch training in the next three to four weeks.

“Ross Matthews is now back on the pitch doing some running work – not the footballing side yet.

“Maybe in seven to 10 days we’ll have him kicking a ball again.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

