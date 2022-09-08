Queen Elizabeth II dies as ‘special’ links to Tayside and Fife remembered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen Elizabeth II dies as ‘special’ links to Tayside and Fife remembered

By Amie Flett, Bryan Copland and Neil Henderson
September 8 2022, 6.32pm Updated: September 9 2022, 7.10am

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace has announced the monarch passed away at her Scottish home in Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

It comes after the Queen was placed under medical supervision on Thursday, when doctors became concerned for her health – just days after meeting the UK’s new prime minister Liz Truss.

The Queen
Queen Elizabeth II.

Members of her family including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge travelled to be by her side.

The Queen was the UK’s longest-reigning monarch and celebrated her platinum jubilee this year.

A statement from the Royal Family said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Queen had ‘special place in hearts of Angus people’

Patricia Ann Sawers, Lord Lieutenant of Angus, said: “The Queen has always held a special place in the hearts of the people of Angus through her connection with Glamis Castle, the ancestral home of her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

“As children the young Elizabeth and Margaret spent many happy holidays there and indeed it was on one of these visits that the renowned Angus sculptor, William Lamb, sculpted the heads of the young girls, copies of which are on display at the William Lamb Studio in Montrose.

“Her Majesty will be greatly missed but long remembered and we look forward with confidence to her heir, King Charles, as a different but true successor.”

A book of condolence will be opened at libraries in Angus.

Glamis Castle
Glamis Castle.

A short statement from Glamis Castle said: “The Bowes Lyon family join with people across the world in mourning the loss of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Her steadfastness, wisdom and humour will be profoundly missed and she will always be remembered with great fondness at the Scottish home of her maternal grandparents.”

Xander McDade, Provost of Perth and Kinross, said: “Queen Elizabeth II served her country loyally and with unshakeable commitment to public duty as the longest serving British monarch in history.

Provost remembers Queen’s visits to Perth and Kinross

She visited Perth and Kinross many times during her reign, including to open the Queen’s Bridge, Perth Concert Hall, and to mark her diamond jubilee in the year that Perth was awarded city status.

“Earlier this year we were proud to host community celebrations to mark her remarkable platinum jubilee.

“Her Majesty will be remembered with fondness and respect and our heartfelt sympathies go to her family at this sad time.”

Lord Provost Bill Campbell, Lord Lieutenant of Dundee, said: “The Queen was always greeted by enthusiastic crowds during her visits to the city, including her last duty here when she officially opened our Waterfront green space at Slessor Gardens in 2016.

Book of condolence opened in Dundee

“An official condolence book will be opened at Dundee City Chambers to allow members of the public the chance to express their feelings.

“Flags will fly at half-mast at Dundee City Council buildings as the city joins the nation at this time of mourning.

“I would also like to pass on the thoughts of Dundee to the royal family at this sad time.”

Dundee University posted on Twitter to highlight its “deep and long-lasting” links to the monarch.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander tweeted: “On behalf of the City of Dundee, I want to convey my heartfelt sympathies.”

A statement from St Andrews University – where the Duke of Cambridge studied – said: “The St Andrews community is deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“A remarkable and long-serving head of state, she was also a deeply loved and cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and our thoughts are with all those affected by her loss.”

And further tributes have been paid in Fife.

Provost of Fife Jim Leishman said: “Our Queen has had an extraordinary reign and Scotland has always had a special place in her heart.

“She paid many visits to our Kingdom of Fife over the years, including to officially open the new Queensferry Crossing in 2017.

“Her legacy lives on as she will in the hearts of all of us.”

Robert W Balfour, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Fife added: “On behalf of all the people of Fife, I have conveyed our sincere condolences to His Majesty The King.

“Her Majesty The Queen was held in high regard and was loved and admired by many Fifers.

“I recall the many times she visited Fife, most recently in 2017 when she opened the new Queensferry Crossing and in 2018 when she presented new colours to The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards at Leuchars.”

Meanwhile flags on many government and local authority buildings have been lowered to half-mast.

Paying tribute, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, said the Queen had given decades of her life in service.

She added: “Millions around the world will share their grief but only they will feel the loss of a mother and grandmother.

“The Queen was unflinching in her dedication to duty, unwavering in her commitment to public service and unmatched in her devotion to the people of this country and the wider Commonwealth.

She also paid tribute to the Queen’s “unparalleled contribution” in during her 70 years as Sovereign.

Mrs Sturgeon also touched on the Queen’d love for Scotland adding: “Scotland was special to her and she was special to Scotland.

“Throughout her life, she had a particular fondness for Aberdeenshire and her home there at Balmoral, where she spent her final days.

“But her contribution to Scottish public life extended throughout our country and abroad and was deeply felt by thousands.

“Today is a day for reflection and remembrance. It is also a day for giving thanks to the Queen for her devotion to duty and the decades of public service she gave to the people of Scotland.”

