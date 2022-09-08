Queen Elizabeth II dies as ‘special’ links to Tayside and Fife remembered

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace has announced the monarch passed away at her Scottish home in Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

It comes after the Queen was placed under medical supervision on Thursday, when doctors became concerned for her health – just days after meeting the UK’s new prime minister Liz Truss.

Members of her family including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge travelled to be by her side.

The Queen was the UK’s longest-reigning monarch and celebrated her platinum jubilee this year.

A statement from the Royal Family said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Queen had ‘special place in hearts of Angus people’

Patricia Ann Sawers, Lord Lieutenant of Angus, said: “The Queen has always held a special place in the hearts of the people of Angus through her connection with Glamis Castle, the ancestral home of her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

“As children the young Elizabeth and Margaret spent many happy holidays there and indeed it was on one of these visits that the renowned Angus sculptor, William Lamb, sculpted the heads of the young girls, copies of which are on display at the William Lamb Studio in Montrose.

“Her Majesty will be greatly missed but long remembered and we look forward with confidence to her heir, King Charles, as a different but true successor.”

A book of condolence will be opened at libraries in Angus.

A short statement from Glamis Castle said: “The Bowes Lyon family join with people across the world in mourning the loss of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Her steadfastness, wisdom and humour will be profoundly missed and she will always be remembered with great fondness at the Scottish home of her maternal grandparents.”

Xander McDade, Provost of Perth and Kinross, said: “Queen Elizabeth II served her country loyally and with unshakeable commitment to public duty as the longest serving British monarch in history.

Provost remembers Queen’s visits to Perth and Kinross

“She visited Perth and Kinross many times during her reign, including to open the Queen’s Bridge, Perth Concert Hall, and to mark her diamond jubilee in the year that Perth was awarded city status.

“Earlier this year we were proud to host community celebrations to mark her remarkable platinum jubilee.

“Her Majesty will be remembered with fondness and respect and our heartfelt sympathies go to her family at this sad time.”

Lord Provost Bill Campbell, Lord Lieutenant of Dundee, said: “The Queen was always greeted by enthusiastic crowds during her visits to the city, including her last duty here when she officially opened our Waterfront green space at Slessor Gardens in 2016.

Book of condolence opened in Dundee

“An official condolence book will be opened at Dundee City Chambers to allow members of the public the chance to express their feelings.

“Flags will fly at half-mast at Dundee City Council buildings as the city joins the nation at this time of mourning.

“I would also like to pass on the thoughts of Dundee to the royal family at this sad time.”

Dundee University posted on Twitter to highlight its “deep and long-lasting” links to the monarch.

The University has a special connection to the Royal Family as our university status was conferred by a Royal Charter granted by the Queen in 1967. Our first Chancellor was Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, whose ancestral home was Glamis Castle, near to Dundee. — University of Dundee (@dundeeuni) September 8, 2022

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander tweeted: “On behalf of the City of Dundee, I want to convey my heartfelt sympathies.”

A statement from St Andrews University – where the Duke of Cambridge studied – said: “The St Andrews community is deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“A remarkable and long-serving head of state, she was also a deeply loved and cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and our thoughts are with all those affected by her loss.”

And further tributes have been paid in Fife.

Provost of Fife Jim Leishman said: “Our Queen has had an extraordinary reign and Scotland has always had a special place in her heart.

“She paid many visits to our Kingdom of Fife over the years, including to officially open the new Queensferry Crossing in 2017.

“Her legacy lives on as she will in the hearts of all of us.”

Robert W Balfour, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Fife added: “On behalf of all the people of Fife, I have conveyed our sincere condolences to His Majesty The King.

“Her Majesty The Queen was held in high regard and was loved and admired by many Fifers.

“I recall the many times she visited Fife, most recently in 2017 when she opened the new Queensferry Crossing and in 2018 when she presented new colours to The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards at Leuchars.”

Meanwhile flags on many government and local authority buildings have been lowered to half-mast.

Paying tribute, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, said the Queen had given decades of her life in service.

She added: “Millions around the world will share their grief but only they will feel the loss of a mother and grandmother.

“The Queen was unflinching in her dedication to duty, unwavering in her commitment to public service and unmatched in her devotion to the people of this country and the wider Commonwealth.

She also paid tribute to the Queen’s “unparalleled contribution” in during her 70 years as Sovereign.

Mrs Sturgeon also touched on the Queen’d love for Scotland adding: “Scotland was special to her and she was special to Scotland.

“Throughout her life, she had a particular fondness for Aberdeenshire and her home there at Balmoral, where she spent her final days.

“But her contribution to Scottish public life extended throughout our country and abroad and was deeply felt by thousands.

“Today is a day for reflection and remembrance. It is also a day for giving thanks to the Queen for her devotion to duty and the decades of public service she gave to the people of Scotland.”