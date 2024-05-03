King to become patron of Royal British Legion after patronages review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

King to become patron of Royal British Legion after patronages review

By Press Association
The King and Queen (Victoria Jones/PA)
The King and Queen (Victoria Jones/PA)

The King is to become patron of the Royal British Legion (RBL) after a major review of more than a thousand royal patronages following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles will become the figurehead of the country’s leading armed forces charity as it prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of the Second World War D-Day landings in the UK and Normandy, on June 6.

The review by the Royal Household featured the close involvement of members of the royal family and focused on organisations the late Queen supported as patron and those Charles and Camilla represented as patron or president before they became King and Queen.

Armistice Day 2023
Members of the royal family at the 2023 Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall (Chris Jackson/PA)

Charles’s patronages have increased from 441 to 669, Camilla has an additional 15 and now heads 115 organisations, while the late Queen had 492.

Mark Atkinson, the RBL’s director general, said: “The Royal British Legion is extremely proud that his majesty the King is our new patron.

“As the nation’s largest military charity, this patronage honours the special relationship that exists between the monarch and the armed forces.

“His majesty’s commitment to remembrance and lifelong support to the RBL’s welfare work is greatly appreciated by our entire community.”

The King, who this week returned to public-facing duties as he continues to be treated for cancer, takes on the RBL role the late Queen held for more than 70 years.

Royal Ascot 2023 – Day Three – Ascot Racecourse
Charles and Camilla at Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Charles and Camilla will now be joint patrons of the Jockey Club, succeeding the late Queen, who was patron of the organisation responsible for a string of high profile racecourses across the UK.

The King retains his patronage of the Samaritans, a role he has held for more than 25 years, and Camilla will succeed Queen Elizabeth II and take on the presidency of the Sandringham branch of the Women’s Institute (WI).

The late Queen was a keen member of her local WI branch and every year allowed the press to accompany her to a meeting.

She held 492 patronages when she died and 376 will be retained by the King, Queen and other members of the royal family.

The review examined 441 charities and other bodies Charles represented as patron when Prince of Wales, and 367 will still have the King, or another royal family member, as figurehead.

Prince of Wales visit to Gloucester
Charles during a 2021 visit to the Gloucester and District Branch of the Samaritans to celebrate their 50th Anniversary. Jacob King/PA

For Camilla, 100 of her organisations were examined and 91 have been retained by her or other members of the family.

It is understood a number of charities and organisations which have not been retained were not viable following lockdown or ceased to exist after the pandemic.

Sandy Dudgeon, senior steward at the Jockey Club, said about the King and Queen: “Their patronage of The Jockey Club is a recognition of horseracing not only as a sport which provides entertainment to millions of people, but one which is also part of the fabric of British life, contributing so much both financially and in broader terms to the local communities in which it operates.”

Keith Leslie, chairman of the Samaritans, praised the King for his long-standing involvement with the charity, which provides emotional support to those currently struggling, helping reduce the number of people who die by suicide.

He said: “As Prince of Wales, His Majesty described Samaritans volunteers as ‘an amazing credit to this country’ and it means so much to have such strong royal support as we work toward our vision that fewer people die by suicide.”