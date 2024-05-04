Court appearance for country singer Morgan Wallen postponed until August

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Court appearance for country singer Morgan Wallen postponed until August

By Press Association
File photo of Morgan Wallen (Sanford Myers/AP, File)
File photo of Morgan Wallen (Sanford Myers/AP, File)

An initial hearing for country music star Morgan Wallen was postponed on Friday until August in a case in which he is accused of throwing a chair from the rooftop of a six-storey bar and nearly hitting two police officers.

Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, told reporters that the case is “very complicated” and promised that the singer, who had waived his right to be there on Friday, would be at the postponed hearing on August 15.

“I think everybody generally wins if you can resolve it in a manner that everybody can live with,” Mr Robinson said.

The One Thing at a Time singer has been charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanour count of disorderly conduct.

Morgan Wallen Arrest
Wallen’s attorney Worrick Robinson in court (George Walker IV via Pool/AP)

According to an arrest affidavit, the chair that Wallen is accused of throwing off the roof of Chief’s bar on April 7 landed about a yard (metre) from the officers, who spoke to witnesses and reviewed security footage.

Witnesses told officers that they saw Wallen pick up a chair, throw it off the roof and laugh about it.

Mr Robinson declined to say whether he believes Wallen threw the chair and instead pointed to a statement Wallen issued in which he said he accepted “responsibility” and was “not proud” of his behaviour.

The statement did not include an apology but did mention making “amends” and touching base with law enforcement.

Wallen, one of the biggest names in contemporary country, is currently on a stadium tour. He is performing in Nashville for three nights, including Friday and Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

In 2021, Wallen was suspended indefinitely from his label after video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur.

In 2020, he was arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges after being kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville.