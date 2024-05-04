Court appearance for country singer Morgan Wallen postponed until August

An initial hearing for country music star Morgan Wallen was postponed on Friday until August in a case in which he is accused of throwing a chair from the rooftop of a six-storey bar and nearly hitting two police officers.

Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, told reporters that the case is “very complicated” and promised that the singer, who had waived his right to be there on Friday, would be at the postponed hearing on August 15.

“I think everybody generally wins if you can resolve it in a manner that everybody can live with,” Mr Robinson said.

The One Thing at a Time singer has been charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanour count of disorderly conduct.

Wallen’s attorney Worrick Robinson in court (George Walker IV via Pool/AP)

According to an arrest affidavit, the chair that Wallen is accused of throwing off the roof of Chief’s bar on April 7 landed about a yard (metre) from the officers, who spoke to witnesses and reviewed security footage.

Witnesses told officers that they saw Wallen pick up a chair, throw it off the roof and laugh about it.

Mr Robinson declined to say whether he believes Wallen threw the chair and instead pointed to a statement Wallen issued in which he said he accepted “responsibility” and was “not proud” of his behaviour.

The statement did not include an apology but did mention making “amends” and touching base with law enforcement.

Wallen, one of the biggest names in contemporary country, is currently on a stadium tour. He is performing in Nashville for three nights, including Friday and Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

In 2021, Wallen was suspended indefinitely from his label after video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur.

In 2020, he was arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges after being kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville.