Home News Perth & Kinross

The Queen in Perth: Images of Her Majesty’s visits to the Fair City

By Gemma Bibby
September 8 2022, 6.39pm Updated: September 8 2022, 8.11pm
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visiting Perth on the third day of the Silver Jubilee Tour of Scotland.
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visiting Perth on the third day of the Silver Jubilee Tour of Scotland.

The Queen visited Perth several times during her long reign.

Her Majesty, who has died aged 96, made several trips to the Fair City, including one in 1977 where she greeted crowds during her Silver Jubilee tour of Britain.

In Perth, for instance, she once said: “Scotland has played such a very special part in our lives, and that of my family, over the years and we have greatly enjoyed our frequent visits.

“I have many happy memories of previous visits to Perth, including the opening of the Queens Bridge in 1960 and the opening of Perth Concert Hall.”

Below, we revisit some of Queen Elizabeth II’s memorable moments in Perth.

The Queen is greeted by Lord Kinnaird at Perth Station in 1958.
The Queen is greeted by Lord Kinnaird at Perth Station in 1958.
The Queen and Prince Philip on their visit to Perth where Her Majesty opened the new Queen’s Bridge at Perth in 1960.
The Queen and Prince Philip on their visit to Perth where Her Majesty opened the new Queen's Bridge at Perth in 1960.
The Queen with Lord Provost John T. Young at Perth Town House in 1960.
The Queen with Lord Provost John T. Young at Perth Town House in 1960.
The Queen at St John's Square during her royal visit to Perth in 1977.
The Queen at St John's Square during her royal visit to Perth in 1977.
The Queen plants a tree outside Bells' Sports Centre during her royal visit to Perth in 1977.
The Queen plants a tree outside Bells' Sports Centre during her royal visit to Perth in 1977.
The Queen meets the crowds at G.A. H.Q. Perth with Gordon Simpson in 1985.
The Queen meets the crowds at G.A. H.Q. Perth with Gordon Simpson in 1985.
The royal party in Tay Street, Perth in 2012.
The royal party in Tay Street, Perth in 2012.
A patriotic Pekingese among the flag-waving crowd in Perth awaiting the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II during her Silver Jubilee tour of Britain.
The Queen arrives at The Black Watch Museum, Balhousie Castle, Perth in 2012.
The Queen shakes hands with Brigadier (Retired) Garry Barnett OBE; on the right is Lieutenant General Sir Alistair Irwin (chairman of The Black Watch Trustees) during her visit to The Black Watch Museum, 2012.
The Queen greets the public in Tay Street, Perth.
The Queen greets the public in Tay Street, Perth.
Correy Stewart, 9, from Inchview Primary and Charlie Edwards, 6, from St Madoes Primary, presented the Queen with a posy of flowers in 2012.

