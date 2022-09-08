The Queen in Perth: Images of Her Majesty’s visits to the Fair City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen visited Perth several times during her long reign.

Her Majesty, who has died aged 96, made several trips to the Fair City, including one in 1977 where she greeted crowds during her Silver Jubilee tour of Britain.

In Perth, for instance, she once said: “Scotland has played such a very special part in our lives, and that of my family, over the years and we have greatly enjoyed our frequent visits.

“I have many happy memories of previous visits to Perth, including the opening of the Queens Bridge in 1960 and the opening of Perth Concert Hall.”

Below, we revisit some of Queen Elizabeth II’s memorable moments in Perth.