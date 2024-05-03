Star Wars actor Hamill dubs Biden ‘Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi’ on trip to White House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Star Wars actor Hamill dubs Biden ‘Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi’ on trip to White House

By Press Association
Mark Hamill shows off the sunglasses given to him by President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Mark Hamill shows off the sunglasses given to him by President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill dropped by the White House on Friday for a visit with President Joe Biden and walked away with a pair of the president’s aviator sunglasses and a greater respect for the office.

“I love the merch,” he said, taking off the glasses during a quick appearance at the White House daily press briefing following his meeting with Mr Biden.

Hamill, 72, famous for playing Luke Skywalker, kidded with reporters that he would take a few questions — as long as they were not about Star Wars.

“I was honoured to be asked to come to the White House to meet the president,” he said.

Biden
Mark Hamill said he ‘loved the merch’ after being presented with a pair of Joe Biden’s aviator sunglasses (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Hamill has been to the White House before, during the Carter and Obama administrations, but he had never checked out the Oval Office, and that was quite something, he said.

Mr Biden showed off photographs and other Oval Office items, Hamill said.

Hamill said the president told him to call him “Joe”, to which Hamill offered an alternative suggestion: “Can I call you Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi?”

“He liked that,” said Hamill, who also voiced the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series.

Both Hamill and the White House were vague about his reason for visiting.

But Hamill, a Democrat and Biden supporter with a huge social media following, has been posting about the president’s re-election campaign this week.

“May The First Not Quench Your Thirst For Biden’s re-election,” he wrote on May 1.

On Friday he posted: “May The Third Be Absurd That The Guy Who Tried To Steal A Fair Election Is Allowed To Run Again,” a reference to Donald Trump and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

May 4 is unofficially Star Wars Day, in part because of the famous Jedi phrase “May the force be with you.”

The pun goes, “May the fourth be with you.”

Hamill also lent his voice to Air Alert – a downloadable app linked to Ukraine’s air defence system.

His voice urges people to take cover whenever Russia unleashes another aerial bombardment on Ukraine.