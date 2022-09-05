Brad Spencer on long road to Raith Rovers return and ‘long chats’ with Ian Murray to convince him to stay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brad Spencer was “buzzing” to be back in action for Raith Rovers despite his disappointment at the result.

The midfielder was an 83rd-minute substitute in the 2-0 defeat to Inverness on Saturday.

He entered the field at 1-0, with Rovers chasing the game.

We welcome Brad Spencer back to the squad today, as well as new signing Connor McBride… Here’s how #YourRovers will lineup against Inverness‼️#cinchChamp | #ImARover pic.twitter.com/89BixE1I6a — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) September 3, 2022

Spencer and his teammates were left wide open for the second goal and manager Ian Murray shouldered the blame.

The Raith boss also hinted at a change in set-up.

Spencer’s involvement will be gradual but once he is up to full fitness he may be one of the players Murray turns to in a bid to be “more solid”.

“I’m buzzing to be back, it’s been a long road,” said the 26-year-old.

Brad is back 🎩 How good was it to see this man spraying passes around Stark’s Park again⁉️#YourRovers pic.twitter.com/iJiyl53Pow — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) September 5, 2022

“I’m obviously disappointed with the result, first and foremost, but from a personal standpoint it’s class to be back.”

Late preseason

Spencer had a metatarsal – a bone in his foot – pinned just over nine weeks ago.

In the last few weeks it’s been a preseason schedule for him.

“For the last three weeks I’ve been running and joining in [with training] here and there,” he added.

“Light stuff, but mostly just running for the last three-and-a-half weeks, which is preseason for me.

“So coming back into it now, it’s tough to come straight back into a league match.”

Since Spencer picked up the injury, Murray has taken charge at Rovers.

The midfielder has used the time on the sidelines to do his homework.

He continued: “Watching the games you get an idea of how the gaffer wants to play.

“Even in the summer when he wanted me to stay we had good long chats on the phone.

“Even when I’ve been out he’s been talking to me.”

Difficult first few weeks

The midfielder was injured in the draw with Kilmarnock at the end of April.

On crutches and then in a moon boot, the following weeks were the toughest to take – but he went on to recover quicker than his last spell on the sidelines.

“It was hard,” said Spencer. “After about two-and-a-half weeks, three weeks, I was in my shoes again.

“Which is quicker than the first time I did it.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, gym work, and then fitness with the sports scientist which has been really tough – I’ll not speak too much about that!

“Hopefully I can get 15-20 minutes next week and so on – but that’s up to the gaffer.”

Felling ‘brilliant’

With the return from injury comes the worry of setbacks and discomfort following your return.

Spencer appears to have swerved any such issues.

“I feel brilliant, I don’t feel any problems whatsoever, it’s just trying to get a bit of match fitness back,” he added.

“Hopefully that’s me – touch wood – until the end of the season and beyond.”