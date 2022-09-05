Brad Spencer on long road to Raith Rovers return and ‘long chats’ with Ian Murray to convince him to stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brad Spencer on long road to Raith Rovers return and ‘long chats’ with Ian Murray to convince him to stay

By Craig Cairns
September 5 2022, 4.00pm Updated: September 5 2022, 5.47pm
Brad Spencer.
Brad Spencer was a key part of Raith's early season form last year.

Brad Spencer was “buzzing” to be back in action for Raith Rovers despite his disappointment at the result.

The midfielder was an 83rd-minute substitute in the 2-0 defeat to Inverness on Saturday.

He entered the field at 1-0, with Rovers chasing the game.

Spencer and his teammates were left wide open for the second goal and manager Ian Murray shouldered the blame.

The Raith boss also hinted at a change in set-up.

Spencer’s involvement will be gradual but once he is up to full fitness he may be one of the players Murray turns to in a bid to be “more solid”.

“I’m buzzing to be back, it’s been a long road,” said the 26-year-old.

“I’m obviously disappointed with the result, first and foremost, but from a personal standpoint it’s class to be back.”

Late preseason

Spencer had a metatarsal – a bone in his foot – pinned just over nine weeks ago.

In the last few weeks it’s been a preseason schedule for him.

“For the last three weeks I’ve been running and joining in [with training] here and there,” he added.

“Light stuff, but mostly just running for the last three-and-a-half weeks, which is preseason for me.

“So coming back into it now, it’s tough to come straight back into a league match.”

Since Spencer picked up the injury, Murray has taken charge at Rovers.

The midfielder has used the time on the sidelines to do his homework.

He continued: “Watching the games you get an idea of how the gaffer wants to play.

“Even in the summer when he wanted me to stay we had good long chats on the phone.

“Even when I’ve been out he’s been talking to me.”

Difficult first few weeks

The midfielder was injured in the draw with Kilmarnock at the end of April.

Spencer was injured in the draw with Kilmarnock.
Spencer was injured in the draw with Kilmarnock.

On crutches and then in a moon boot, the following weeks were the toughest to take – but he went on to recover quicker than his last spell on the sidelines.

“It was hard,” said Spencer. “After about two-and-a-half weeks, three weeks, I was in my shoes again.

“Which is quicker than the first time I did it.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, gym work, and then fitness with the sports scientist which has been really tough – I’ll not speak too much about that!

“Hopefully I can get 15-20 minutes next week and so on – but that’s up to the gaffer.”

Felling ‘brilliant’

With the return from injury comes the worry of setbacks and discomfort following your return.

Spencer appears to have swerved any such issues.

“I feel brilliant, I don’t feel any problems whatsoever, it’s just trying to get a bit of match fitness back,” he added.

“Hopefully that’s me – touch wood – until the end of the season and beyond.”

