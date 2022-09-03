Raith Rovers v Inverness verdict: Player rating, star man and key moments as Caley take all three points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith Rovers v Inverness verdict: Player rating, star man and key moments as Caley take all three points

By Craig Cairns
September 3 2022, 5.15pm Updated: September 4 2022, 11.01am
To go with story by Craig Cairns. Raith v Inverness verdict Picture shows; Dylan Easton battles with Daniel Mackay. Stark's Park, Kirkcaldy. Supplied by SNS Date; 03/09/2022
To go with story by Craig Cairns. Raith v Inverness verdict Picture shows; Dylan Easton battles with Daniel Mackay. Stark's Park, Kirkcaldy. Supplied by SNS Date; 03/09/2022

Raith Rovers once again failed to beat Inverness over 90 minutes, this time succumbing to a 2-0 defeat.

A second-half Scott Allardice penalty was enough to separate the sides after Ross Millen brought down Daniel MacKay in the box.

Second-half substitute Billy Mckay added a second as Raith chased the game.

The result leaves Rovers eighth with six points after six matches and means Raith have not beaten the Highland side over 90 minutes in 29 competitive meetings.

Key moments

The first half saw the home side dominate the ball but it was few on chances.

Jamie Gullan went close with a long-range effort before Dylan Easton’s mazy run and strike was palmed away by Inverness keeper Mark Ridgers.

Gullan left the field injured not long after, meaning that Connor McBride came on for his debut.

At the other end the closest the away side came was a series of blocked shots as Jamie MacDonald enjoyed a quiet opening 45 minutes.

Raith keeper Jamie MacDonald.

Inverness emerged for the second half a different side and took the game to Rovers in the early stages.

They were rewarded with a penalty when Daniel MacKay was brought down by Ross Millen.

Scott Allardice converted to give the away side the lead.

After that Easton was close with a speculative effort but it was a frustrating half for the Rovers in front of goal and a weak shot from Kyle Connell.

Finally, wasn’t a key moment in this game but could be for the season as Brad Spencer made his long-awaited return from the bench.

Star man

There were no absolute standouts for the Rovers, but Easton and Stanton looked the most likely to make something happen.

Gullan also started the match well but was replaced early on due to injury.

Stanton plays a bit of an unsung role in the side and his technical and battling qualities were on show despite the defeat.

Players ratings

Raith Rovers (4-1-2-3): MacDonald 6 Millen 5 (Spencer 6), O’Riordan 7, Nolan 7 (Ross 6), Dick 6; Brown 6; Connolly 6, Stanton 7, Easton 7; Gullan 6 (McBride 6), Connell 6. Subs: Thomson, Spencer, McBride, Ross, Arnott, Coulson, Arnott.

Manager under the microscope

Ian Murray switched back to his preferred 4-1-3-2, bringing in Kyle Connell for Ethan Ross.

Raith dominated the early stages but failed to capitalise when on top.

After going behind Murray again withdrew a defender – Ryan Nolan – in favour of an attack – Ethan Ross.

Man in the middle

There was one big decision to be made – the penalty – and it appears Don Robertson got the decision correct.

Billy Dodds felt his side should have had a penalty in the first half for a tug in the box.

