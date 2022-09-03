Raith Rovers v Inverness verdict: Player rating, star man and key moments as Caley take all three points

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers once again failed to beat Inverness over 90 minutes, this time succumbing to a 2-0 defeat.

A second-half Scott Allardice penalty was enough to separate the sides after Ross Millen brought down Daniel MacKay in the box.

Second-half substitute Billy Mckay added a second as Raith chased the game.

The result leaves Rovers eighth with six points after six matches and means Raith have not beaten the Highland side over 90 minutes in 29 competitive meetings.

Key moments

The first half saw the home side dominate the ball but it was few on chances.

Jamie Gullan went close with a long-range effort before Dylan Easton’s mazy run and strike was palmed away by Inverness keeper Mark Ridgers.

Gullan left the field injured not long after, meaning that Connor McBride came on for his debut.

At the other end the closest the away side came was a series of blocked shots as Jamie MacDonald enjoyed a quiet opening 45 minutes.

Inverness emerged for the second half a different side and took the game to Rovers in the early stages.

They were rewarded with a penalty when Daniel MacKay was brought down by Ross Millen.

Scott Allardice converted to give the away side the lead.

After that Easton was close with a speculative effort but it was a frustrating half for the Rovers in front of goal and a weak shot from Kyle Connell.

Finally, wasn’t a key moment in this game but could be for the season as Brad Spencer made his long-awaited return from the bench.

Star man

There were no absolute standouts for the Rovers, but Easton and Stanton looked the most likely to make something happen.

Gullan also started the match well but was replaced early on due to injury.

Stanton plays a bit of an unsung role in the side and his technical and battling qualities were on show despite the defeat.

Players ratings

Raith Rovers (4-1-2-3): MacDonald 6 Millen 5 (Spencer 6), O’Riordan 7, Nolan 7 (Ross 6), Dick 6; Brown 6; Connolly 6, Stanton 7, Easton 7; Gullan 6 (McBride 6), Connell 6. Subs: Thomson, Spencer, McBride, Ross, Arnott, Coulson, Arnott.

Looks like a return to the 4-1-3-2 after last week's 4-2-3-1. pic.twitter.com/fcfVDIMhMw — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) September 3, 2022

Manager under the microscope

Ian Murray switched back to his preferred 4-1-3-2, bringing in Kyle Connell for Ethan Ross.

Raith dominated the early stages but failed to capitalise when on top.

After going behind Murray again withdrew a defender – Ryan Nolan – in favour of an attack – Ethan Ross.

Man in the middle

There was one big decision to be made – the penalty – and it appears Don Robertson got the decision correct.

Billy Dodds felt his side should have had a penalty in the first half for a tug in the box.