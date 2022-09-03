St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie May

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicky Clark produced a dream St Johnstone debut that showed why manager Callum Davidson identified him as the number nine to take his team to the next level.

The McDiarmid Park boss highlighted the former Dundee United man’s penalty box composure and overall contribution to a 3-0 victory over St Mirren that has kick-started their season.

It was the definition of an instant impact.

“Nicky signed on Wednesday and gets the goal to give us the vital lead in the game,” said Davidson.

“That was so important.

“We then defended really well as a group and got the goals to kill it off.

“It is great for Nicky’s confidence.

“That is why we went after him. We know what he can do.

“Hopefully he will enjoy his football and score goals. Then we’re all onto a win.”

Stevie May ‘incredible’

Davidson was also keen to point out the role Clark’s strike-partner, Stevie May, played in the victory.

May set-up the opener and covered every blade of grass in his 75 minutes of action.

“I thought Stevie May’s energy up front was incredible,” said Davidson.

“He epitomised how we played and worked, leading the line really well.

“Stevie got the assist and it was nice to see the strikers work as a pair.

“We had a good impact from the subs too, which helped us towards the end.”

This was Saints’ first Premiership game without conceding a goal – another significant landmark.

“If you look at how we’ve defended, we’ve probably deserved more clean sheets,” said Davidson.

“There was the wonder free-kick against Aberdeen and a couple of last minute goals too.

“I was really pleased with the clean sheet.

“St Mirren threw everything at us but we handled it well.

“I thought it was a really tough game and that first goal was going to be crucial.”