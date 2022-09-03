St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie May

By Eric Nicolson
September 3 2022, 5.37pm Updated: September 3 2022, 6.09pm
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark celebrates making it 1-0.
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark celebrates making it 1-0.

Nicky Clark produced a dream St Johnstone debut that showed why manager Callum Davidson identified him as the number nine to take his team to the next level.

The McDiarmid Park boss highlighted the former Dundee United man’s penalty box composure and overall contribution to a 3-0 victory over St Mirren that has kick-started their season.

It was the definition of an instant impact.

“Nicky signed on Wednesday and gets the goal to give us the vital lead in the game,” said Davidson.

“That was so important.

“We then defended really well as a group and got the goals to kill it off.

“It is great for Nicky’s confidence.

“That is why we went after him. We know what he can do.

“Hopefully he will enjoy his football and score goals. Then we’re all onto a win.”

Stevie May ‘incredible’

Davidson was also keen to point out the role Clark’s strike-partner, Stevie May, played in the victory.

May set-up the opener and covered every blade of grass in his 75 minutes of action.

“I thought Stevie May’s energy up front was incredible,” said Davidson.

“He epitomised how we played and worked, leading the line really well.

“Stevie got the assist and it was nice to see the strikers work as a pair.

“We had a good impact from the subs too, which helped us towards the end.”

Nicky Clark (centre) celebrates.

This was Saints’ first Premiership game without conceding a goal – another significant landmark.

“If you look at how we’ve defended, we’ve probably deserved more clean sheets,” said Davidson.

“There was the wonder free-kick against Aberdeen and a couple of last minute goals too.

“I was really pleased with the clean sheet.

“St Mirren threw everything at us but we handled it well.

“I thought it was a really tough game and that first goal was going to be crucial.”

