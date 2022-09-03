St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Nicky Clark has dream debut in 3-0 win against St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Nicky Clark has dream debut in 3-0 win against St Mirren

By Eric Nicolson
September 3 2022, 5.11pm Updated: September 3 2022, 5.13pm
Nicky Clark (centre) celebrates.
Nicky Clark (centre) celebrates.

St Johnstone’s season has sparked into life with a 3-0 victory against St Mirren.

The result matched the best in the Premiership in Callum Davidson’s time as manager and Perth fans will be hoping it’s a sign of what’s to come.

Nicky Clark had a debut to savour, scoring the first of the three.

Drey Wright made it 2-0 in the second half and another recent recruit, Connor McLennan, earned a late penalty that was smashed home by Graham Carey.

 

Key moments

What a way for Clark to get his Saints career up and running.

The opening goal was a superb one from a team point of view and the former Dundee United man’s finish at the end of it a touch of six-yard box class.

Wright beat his man down the right, hung up a cross to the back post and Stevie May’s header across goal was judged perfectly.

There was still plenty to do, though.

Many a centre-forward would have rushed and squandered the opportunity but Clark’s calm chest control bought him enough time to get a shot away that Trevor Carson had no chance of saving.

If anything, the Saints’ second was an even better passage of football.

May slipped a ball between the St Mirren centre-half and full-back and Adam Montgomery did brilliantly to let another visiting defender commit himself before picking Wright out unmarked with his cut-back.

The finish itself was a pretty straightforward one but it was great to see the Englishman bursting into the box.

Star man: Nicky Clark

The finish was of a penalty area predator and, even though Saints didn’t always make the best of Clark’s assured hold-up play, that quality will be a big asset to the team over the next couple of years.

He looks like a striker who was worth the long wait.

Nicky Clark.

Player ratings

Matthews 6, Wright 8, McGowan 6, Mitchell 7, Considine 7, Montgomery 7, Hallberg 6 (Gordon 5), Carey 7, Murphy 7 (Bair 5), May 7 (McLennan 7), Clark 8 (Phillips 5).

Manager under the microscope

After a run of tough fixtures, this really did feel like a very important one in Saints’ season.

Fielding a central midfield of Melker Hallberg and Carey carried a big risk – and there were times when they were over-run – but a winning team selection is a good team selection.

The fact two goals came from Davidson’s wing-backs pushing high up the pitch will delight the Perth boss, whose three at the back system has had plenty of critics.

Man in the middle

St Mirren fans were on Colin Steven’s back pretty much from the first minute to the last but he didn’t get any obvious big decisions wrong.

The late penalty awarded to Saints when Marcus Fraser swiped Connor McLennan’s standing leg was an easy call to make, albeit Steven took his time to point to the spot.

