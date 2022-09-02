3 at the back: The origins of St Johnstone’s formation, why Callum Davidson has stuck with it and the chances of change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

3 at the back: The origins of St Johnstone’s formation, why Callum Davidson has stuck with it and the chances of change

By Eric Nicolson
September 2 2022, 10.00am Updated: September 2 2022, 10.27am
Callum Davidson has the squad versatility he was looking for - will he change the formation?
Callum Davidson has the squad versatility he was looking for - will he change the formation?

Whether you think it’s a red herring or integral to St Johnstone’s form slump of last season and slow start to this one, Callum Davidson’s three at the back formation has long been a big tactical talking point.

In fact, make that the big tactical talking point.

Courier Sport takes a look at the origins of the backbone of the Saints’ team and assesses whether changing it would be the right strategy.

Wright roots

The roots of a 3-5-2 at St Johnstone, or a variation of it, took hold under Davidson’s predecessor, Tommy Wright.

A 2-1 victory against Kilmarnock towards the end of January 2020, in what would turn out to be the Northern Irishman’s last campaign in charge, gave enough encouragement for it to be deployed on and off over the next few months.

That day, Callum Booth was the left-sided centre-half but it was Jamie McCart’s arrival that was the trigger for it becoming a semi-regular formation.

Kerr-Gordon-McCart was first on a team-sheet in Dingwall for a 1-1 draw against Ross County.

And it was the defensive trio for Wright’s last match – a 1-0 win against Livingston.

Millwall success

In Davidson’s time as Wright’s assistant at McDiarmid, Saints were very much a four at the back side.

And it was largely the same when he left to work alongside Gary Rowett at Stoke.

It wasn’t until he reunited with Rowett at Millwall that Davidson, who had been part of the Scotland backroom team when a 3-4-2-1 nearly ended in victory against England, had sustained success with a set-up that has subsequently become so familiar to Saints fans.

Spectacular (but not instant) rewards

When you take into consideration the fact that Davidson’s most recent pre-Saints coaching experience was with a back three at Millwall and that he inherited a trio of players ready to hit the ground running as a unit at McDiarmid in his first season as a manager, it made absolute sense that was the route he went down in 2020/21.

Signing Danny McNamara on loan didn’t hurt either.

Saints got off to a slow start, however. And nine games in, Davidson tried a back four away at Livingston, with Gordon the centre-half left out.

Shaun Rooney and Jamie McCart were key to the formation.
Shaun Rooney and Jamie McCart were key to the formation.

Had that match gone well – it didn’t – two cup wins may not have followed.

First with McNamara and then with Shaun Rooney, the defence and the Saints team found their form with spectacular rewards.

Rooney’s licence to attack the back post and Kerr’s capability to serve as an extra attacker bamboozled opposition managers – Jack Ross top of that list – and the greatest season in St Johnstone’s history was built on that foundation.

Change in fortunes but no change in formation

Much went wrong with the Saints team last season.

Whether switching to a flat back four would have made a significant difference, I’m not convinced.

It wouldn’t have made the team any worse during that wretched 10-game losing run but it likely wouldn’t have made it any better either.

Poor recruitment and individual collapses in form far out-weighed tactical tweaks – or the lack of them.

No Kerr and no Ali McCann would have disrupted any system and the young defenders brought in on loan weren’t Premiership ready.

The big decision was made in the January transfer window to bring in players to fit the familiar formation.

And, on balance, sticking to a way of playing that suited McCart, Gordon and Rooney best was a gamble that paid off, even though there were plenty of occasions when passing their way up the pitch, or indeed doing it through a long diagonal ball, proved beyond the new-look team.

Saints stayed up. Nothing else mattered.

Pre-season issues

Davidson spoke in pre-season about the importance of tactical versatility when it came to his transfer business.

And in Saints’ second last pre-season game against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, he went with a back four.

The match was played behind closed-doors but Billy Dodds’ side cut through the team they lost to in the end-of-season play-offs with worrying ease.

Dan Cleary has impressed since signing for St Johnstone.
Dan Cleary left unexpectedly.

With the League Cup group fixtures not going well defensively, Dan Cleary returning to Ireland for family reasons, John Mahon out of form and Gordon injured, it was no surprise that Davidson went with a three to offer as much security at the back as he could get for the start of the Premiership.

He needed Ryan McGowan and Andy Considine on the pitch and you wouldn’t play them as a pair.

The combination of the two veterans with Alex Mitchell in between them worked better against Hibs than could have been reasonably expected.

With every other fixture so far being one in which Saints were second favourites, you can see why Davidson has seen through this opening spell with those three starting every time.

It’s been at the cost of ‘having a go’ at home, however.

Is now the time?

Saints are about to embark upon a far more appealing run of games.

And they’re going to need to be more effective in basing themselves in the opposition half and getting crosses into the opposition box to (hopefully) feed their new centre-forward, Nicky Clark.

The risk-reward pendulum has swung from favouring the status quo to trying something new.

That St Mirren are the visitors to McDiarmid at the weekend is symbolic.

Possibly above all other matches last season, the failure to seize the day when the prospect of dragging a freefalling Stephen Robinson team into the relegation battle was the hardest to stomach for supporters.

If Saints can flip that scenario, Saturday afternoon could be transformative.

The Buddies also usually line-up with a three, which may tempt Davidson into matching up.

Sticking or twisting both carry jeopardy, of course.

The extensive work in the transfer window has given him the adaptability he craved, albeit options in central midfield are light at present.

And a logical development over the next few weeks – and the rest of the season, in fact – would be for Davidson to go back to the end of the Wright era, switching formations to suit the circumstances and opponent.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen
0
St Johnstone players celebrate Graham Carey's penalty.
3 St Johnstone talking points as background music changes and wing-backs show their worth
0
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark celebrates making it 1-0.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie…
0
Nicky Clark (centre) celebrates.
St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Nicky Clark has…
0
Connor McLennan and Nicky Clark.
Callum Davidson hails new duo's penalty box presence and running power, as St Johnstone…
0
Melker Hallberg leaves the pitch last weekend.
Midfield star fitness boost for St Johnstone v St Mirren, as Nicky Clark and…
0
Zander Clark in action for St Johnstone.
Zander Clark says an emotional goodbye to St Johnstone fans after signing for Hearts
0
Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan
0
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips in action.
St Johnstone midfield crisis meant Daniel Phillips was thrown into deep end ahead of…
0
Nicky Clark's move from Dundee United to St Johnstone has been completed.
St Johnstone confirm Nicky Clark signing from Dundee United as striker recalls 'brilliant' Perth…
2

More from The Courier

St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen
0
Councillor Carol Lindsay and MSP David Torrance in front of the no 14 bus
Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy
0
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat
The Lundin Links Hotel future is in doubt
Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site?
0
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Dundee Cologne 60 years on Picture shows; Dundee Cologne anniversary. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night
0
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings