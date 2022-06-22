Callum Davidson: ‘I do like a back 4 as well, so this season we might change it a bit more’ 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson: 'I do like a back 4 as well, so this season we might change it a bit more' 

By Eric Nicolson
June 22 2022, 7.00am
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

Callum Davidson won’t be a slave to a three-at-the-back formation in his third season as St Johnstone manager.

The Perth boss, who made that defensive system the norm in his first two campaigns in charge at McDiarmid Park, is building a squad with an eye on adaptability.

And the recruitment of Andy Considine and Drey Wright will increase the prospect of switching to a flat back four over the coming months.

“People say I like wing-backs and a back three, but that was because of the players we had,” said Davidson.

“I do like a back four as well, so this season we might change it a bit more.

“I’ve got players who might be better suited to playing a four now, so that might allow me to get an extra body forward.

“It’s about being versatile and having the ability to change things in games.

“I want us to be able to adapt it and change it quicker during matches, so it’s easier to react to things.

“With the two players we’ve signed already and the ones we are looking to bring in, that’s what we’re aiming to do.”

Experience needed

Davidson is conscious of the know-how that was lost from the Saints dressing room at the end of last season.

And adding a seasoned veteran like Considine to it has helped address that early in the transfer window.

“Andy brings great experience and leadership to the squad, which I felt was important having lost Liam Craig, Craig Bryson and Jacob Butterfield,” said Davidson.

Liam Craig on a lap of honour with his family.
Liam Craig on a lap of honour with his family after announcing his retirement as a player.

“These guys had experience on the pitch and were good to have at the club.

“So I wanted to replace that and Andy was ideal for that.

“When we spoke the big thing I noticed was his desire and drive to do well.

“He just wants to play games. He’s got a real hunger for it and I love that.”

‘Purely playing’

There was talk of Considine transitioning into a coaching role at Pittodrie before his Aberdeen contract extension was taken off the table.

But Davidson wants the former Scotland international to focus solely on how he can contribute to the Saints first team on the pitch.

“Andy is here in a purely playing capacity,” he said. “He’s still got a lot to give and defenders can play on longer these days.

“We’ve lost players so it’s important to get good ones in, adding that quality we have been looking for.

“We have taken a few risks with our signings before, bringing in players from outside the league, so it’s good to get someone who knows what it’s all about and is ready to go from day one.

“It’s important to have a nucleus of the squad who know what is required in the Premiership.

“Andy is fit – you can tell by his body shape that he’s looked after himself his whole career.

“The amount of games he’s played also tells you that.

“The two players we have brought in so far give us a good base, so we’re now working hard to get the goalkeeper and some attacking players into the building.”

