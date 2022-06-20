St Johnstone head to Spain for pre-season as Callum Davidson turns attention to adding ‘excitement and quality’ in attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The St Johnstone squad will be heading to Spain for a pre-season training camp this weekend.

And manager Callum Davidson is hopeful that Drey Wright and Andy Considine won’t be the only new faces in the Murcia-bound travelling party.

The Perth boss is prioritising “excitement and quality” in attacking positions for the next stage of his recruitment drive.

There have been a couple of near misses on that front in recent days but he remains confident that business can be completed before he and his players fly out of the country.

“Hopefully we will have a few more new faces in before then,” said Davidson.

“We are working hard on getting them in.

“We have missed out on a few.

“It’s tough at times because you think you’ve got someone then they end up signing elsewhere.

“But we are not the only club that happens to. You just have to move on and try to get the next one on the list.”

🆕 🎙 | 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙎𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙨 Andy Considine sat down with #SaintsTV after signing a 2 year contract earlier today. Watch the full interview on #SaintsTV now! 👇#SJFC | #COYS — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) June 16, 2022

Davidson added: “We have signed a bit of experience, which I think was important, and now we’re looking to add a bit of excitement and quality at the top end of the pitch.

“When you look at last season, we didn’t get past people enough to create chances – so that’s what we’re looking for now.

“We have to get the right people in to help our strikers score goals.”

Callum Hendry appreciation

One player who certainly didn’t struggle to find the net in the second half of the season was Callum Hendry.

His strike at the end of the play-off second leg against Inverness Caledonian Thistle was his last for Saints, though.

It is with Davidson’s appreciation and best wishes that Hendry moves on to Salford City.

“Callum did brilliantly for us when he came back from his loan at Kilmarnock,” said Davidson.

“He scored a lot of important goals and put everything into keeping us in the league.

“It was clear he wanted to go back down to England so we thank him for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.”

Wednesday return

Before Saints head to Spain, there will be a few days spent on the upgraded training pitches at McDiarmid.

“We start back on Wednesday and can’t wait to get going,” said Davidson.

“Obviously we have a few injuries still carried over from last season but most of the boys will be back and ready to go.

“We are going to Spain next week, which will be great for the lads to get over there for a few days.

“We were going to go away in January for a camp but that was cancelled, so it’s great to finally get it on.

“The boys will be working hard, plenty of double sessions, and it’s also great for team bonding.”