St Johnstone fans react as Callum Hendry pens emotional farewell to Perth club and joins Salford City

By Sean Hamilton
June 17 2022, 2.41pm Updated: June 17 2022, 5.44pm
Callum Hendry has said goodbye to St Johnstone fans
Callum Hendry has said goodbye to St Johnstone in an emotional social media post after joining Salford City – and Saints fans are devastated.

Hendry’s nine-goal haul between January and the end of last season effectively secured the Perth side’s Premiership status after a campaign-long relegation battle.

He was offered a new deal to remain at McDiarmid Park but closed the door on signing up again by bidding farewell to the Perth side – and their fans – on social media.

Minutes later, English League Two side Salford City announced his capture.

He wrote on Twitter: “I would just like to thank St Johnstone for everything they’ve done for me since I came up here in 2017.

“Plenty of highs and plenty of lows, but I came up a boy trying to follow his dream after some horrific injuries and Saints helped turn me into the man who is now achieving those dreams.

“So the biggest thank you to the gaffer, coaches, staff around the club and, most importantly, the fans, who have supported me from day one.

“From the bottom of my heart, I will forever be indebted to this club and the city of Perth.

“All the best Saintees.”

Saints fans wasted no time in responding to the striker – and they echoed the emotional tone of his farewell.

A number of fans posted GIFs signifying their sadness at Hendry’s departure, while others offered their thanks to the 24-year-old for his service.

Saints supporter Gav Simpson said: “Gutted to see you go pal. All the best Cal.”

Fellow supporter Greg McDonald chipped in: “Weekend ruined,” while Jordan Cruikshank tweeted: “The man that kept saints up with his goals. Gutted but hope he does well.”

[[title]]