Andy Considine reveals impromptu McDiarmid Park chat that sold Aberdeen hero on St Johnstone

By Sean Hamilton
June 17 2022, 1.40pm Updated: June 17 2022, 2.57pm
Andy Considine pictured at McDiarmid Park after signing for St Johnstone
Andy Considine pictured at McDiarmid Park after signing for St Johnstone

Andy Considine has lifted the lid on the impromptu McDiarmid Park chat with Callum Davidson that sold him on a move to St Johnstone.

The long-serving ex-Aberdeen star was part of the Dons’ squad for their defeat to Saints on the second last matchday of last season.

He was an unused substitute in Perth but, after signing a two-year deal with Saints, the 35-year-old revealed the trip from the Granite City was still a valuable one.

Andy Considine pictured pre-match at McDiarmid Park on May 11 – the day he was approached by St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

He explained to Saints TV: “The last (non-play-off) home game (St Johnstone) had was against Aberdeen.

“The manager took me aside after the game and asked what my plans were for next season and the rest is history.

“We’ve spoken on the phone numerous times over the off-season and I’m just delighted to get everything done.”

New club challenge

Considine’s 18-year spell at Aberdeen was brought to an end this summer after a failure to agree a new contract with new Dons manager Jim Goodwin.

Having spent so long with one club, any player could be forgiven for harbouring concerns about stepping into a brand new environment.

But Considine insists the test is one he is relishing.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge. It’s something different,” he said.

“I’ve been at one club for 18 years and coming out my comfort zone and into St Johnstone is a new challenge with a new group of boys – and I’m looking forward to meeting the fans as well.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be here.”

Drey Wright and Andrew Considine pictured at McDiarmid Park after signing for St Johnstone
Drey Wright and Andrew Considine (right) were unveiled as the first of St Johnstone’s summer signings on Thursday

He added: “I’ve made it well-known that I want to keep playing for as long as possible and I’m really happy that the manager wants me here for a couple of years.

“It’s up to me to prove to the manager and to the boys here that I’m more than capable of handling football still at this level.”

Considine was robbed of much of his final season at Aberdeen after picking up a serious knee injury early in the campaign.

He is confident in his ability to get back to the form that saw him called into the Scotland squad in 2020.

St Johnstone defender Andy Considine (No 23) with the Scotland side

But he also knows he has attributes that will boost Saints off the pitch.

Asked whether he will look to share his plentiful experience with his new team-mates, he said: “Of course.

“There’s plenty of experience here. I’ve played against the majority of these boys for most of my career.

“But yes, I’ve got experience at international level and I’ve played plenty European games – like a lot of the boys here have as well.

“If there’s even a little bit of experience I can bring to the squad for this season coming then yes, absolutely (I’ll look to do that).”

St Johnstone fixtures: 2022/23 Premiership schedule sees Saints host Hibs on opening day

