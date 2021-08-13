IN PICTURES: St Johnstone fans revel in electric McDiarmid Park atmosphere against Galatasaray

St Johnstone fell to Turkish giants Galatasaray after an epic battle at McDiarmid Park.

But the Perth side’s European dream is not dead.

They will now face Austrian outfit LASK in the play-off round of the Europa Conference League, with the away leg next Thursday, followed by the home clash on August 26.

In spite of the result against Galatasaray, Saints fans made plenty of memories on an absolutely electrifying night at McDiarmid Park – and we have gathered the best pictures right here.

Check out the gallery of pictures below.