Sport / Football / St Johnstone IN PICTURES: St Johnstone fans revel in electric McDiarmid Park atmosphere against Galatasaray By Sean Hamilton August 13 2021, 12.17pm Updated: August 13 2021, 2.06pm St Johnstone fans may spot themselves in our gallery of the best pictures from their European clash with Galatasaray. St Johnstone fell to Turkish giants Galatasaray after an epic battle at McDiarmid Park. But the Perth side’s European dream is not dead. They will now face Austrian outfit LASK in the play-off round of the Europa Conference League, with the away leg next Thursday, followed by the home clash on August 26. In spite of the result against Galatasaray, Saints fans made plenty of memories on an absolutely electrifying night at McDiarmid Park – and we have gathered the best pictures right here. Check out the gallery of pictures below. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Arbroath ace Nicky Low: I can’t wait to face St Johnstone star Ali McCann before his big-money move ERIC NICOLSON: Benching Shaun Rooney, the Eetu Vertainen X-factor and managing Ali McCann’s St Johnstone exit St Johnstone: Chris Kane and Ali McCann react to defeat against ‘world class’ Galatasaray St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson ‘proud’ after giving one of the ‘top teams in Europe’ a scare in Galatasaray tie