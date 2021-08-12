Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson ‘proud’ after giving one of the ‘top teams in Europe’ a scare in Galatasaray tie

By Alan Temple
August 12 2021, 9.51pm Updated: August 12 2021, 10.33pm
Davidson hails fans
Davidson hails fans

Callum Davidson has expressed his pride after St Johnstone went toe-to-toe with continental heavyweights Galatasaray — before turning his attention to the fight for a Europa Conference League group place.

The Saintees exited the Europa League following a 4-2 defeat against the Turkish giants on an electric night in Perth.

Davidson’s men succumbed to a couple of moments of magic from their high-profile visitors, with Kerem Akturkoglu particularly potent, and a rare defensive lapse.

Nevertheless, it is an evening that will live long in the memory for those in attendance at a sold-out McDiarmid Park — joining ties against likes of Rosenborg, Monaco and Luzern in the annals of Saints history — and they bow out with pride intact.

Frustration: Davidson

I’m proud of the players,” Davidson told BBC Scotland.

“I thought they battled away and, after two hours of football, we were all square with Galatasaray.

“If you had said that would be the case in the tie, I would have been over the moon because they are a top-quality side.

“Galatasaray are one of the top teams in Europe. They were trying to qualify for the Champions League last week. That’s the difference in level and we saw how they move the ball quickly.

“They kept the ball well, their rotations were fantastic and we had to make sure we were in a good shape — and we limited them to very few chances.

“We got beat but I’m pretty happy with the players.”

European parachute

And the Saints adventure is far from over.

They will face LASK in the playoff round of the Europa Conference League and, while the free-scoring Austrian outfit may not have Galatasaray’s name value, it will be another onerous examination.

Feghouli sweeps home the third

But if the Saints can navigate that tie, they are guaranteed European football until Christmas and a truly game-changing financial windfall.

“That was the joy of winning the Scottish Cup — we were guaranteed at least four games, and it gave us the chance to play in a game like this,” added Davidson.

“Hopefully we can go a little bit further in the next tie. We’ll need to stay in the game, work hard again and see where it takes us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier