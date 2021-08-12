Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
PICTURES: St Johnstone fans lap up fan zone atmosphere ahead of Galatasaray clash

By Anita Diouri
August 12 2021, 7.08pm Updated: August 12 2021, 7.48pm

St Johnstone fans were in high spirits as they gathered before the biggest match in the club’s history.

Supporters met in pubs all over Perth, including at The Caledonian bar in the city centre, in anticipation of the 7pm kick-off.

And supporters’ club Fair City Saints set up a fan zone at The Bank Bar where excitement was mounting before the group headed over to McDiarmid Park for the game.

St Johnstone
Fans at the fanzone at The Bank bar.

Saints fans are cheering on the Fair City team in their thousands after the club was given permission to fill the grounds earlier this week.

‘I really think we can do it’

Fans said they were hugely excited and expressed high hopes for Saints success.

Alan Stewart was at The Caledonian bar with daughter Katie and friend Ewan Burnie.

“I really think we can do it,” he said.

“We will always be the best team in Tayside.”

St Johnstone
Fans Ewan Burnie, Katie Stewart and Alan Stewart.

Ewan said: “We are obviously up against a well-pedigreed side.

“The major focus is the first 20 minutes and then we have a very realistic chance.

“It is unprecedented – that’s what it is.”

Saints fan John Dunbar enjoyed the electric atmosphere at The Caledonian ahead of the match.

St Johnstone
Fans make a colourful entrance to the game at McDairmid Park.

He said: “This is the best St Johnstone pub in Perth. This is where we all go.

“This is the St Johnstone pub.”

Owner David Barnett described the atmosphere as “wild” as fans became increasingly excited in the lead-up to the game.

St Johnstone
Greg Kerr and David Barnett.

“It has been wild,” he said. “We want to win.”

“The fans will all be heading to the football.”

And Saints fans are determined to support their local after the difficulties faced by hospitality during the pandemic.

St Johnstone
A sea of blue outside The Caledonian bar.

One fan, who did not wish to be named, said: “For this place to be as busy as it is – it’s great.

“The Saints community have come together for [David]. Places have really struggled over the past 18 months.”

A year of St Johnstone success

It has been a year of great success for St Johnstone, with the club having won both the League Cup and the Scottish Cup in the 2020/21 season.

Saints lifted the League Cup in February when they defeated Livingston 1-0.

Three months later, the team became double cup winners when they beat Hibernian 1-0 to secure the Scottish Cup.

St Johnstone
St Johnstone fans were delighted at the team winning Scottish Cup.

Following St Johnstone’s euphoric wins, the team was awarded the Freedom of Perth by Perth and Kinross Council.

The accolade is awarded in recognition of exceptional services to the city.

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown said the award was “unexpected” and that the team was “proud and humbled to have been nominated.”

