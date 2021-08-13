PROPERTY: Carse of Gowrie mansion Rossie Priory goes on sale with its own chapel, cricket ground, clock tower and 237 acres

A historic country house near Dundee with its own chapel, cricket ground, and 237 acres of land has gone on sale.

Rossie Priory also comes with a quadrangle and clock tower, three bedroom cottage, two bedroom gate lodge, walled garden and an arboretum.

Originally part of a much larger estate, Rossie Priory was built in 1807 by the seventh and eighth Barons of Kinnaird and has remained in the family ever since.

Its regency gothic style is the work of architect William Atkinson.

World War Two

After the Second World War the majority of Rossie Priory was demolished to create a more manageable house, in a project led by Scottish architect Sir Basil Spence. What remains today is the original entrance and the west wing. The garden terrace sits on the foundations of the original house.

Rossie Priory lies nine miles from Dundee and 14 miles from Perth, near Inchture in the Carse of Gowrie. Its main south drive sweeps upwards through farmland, across a burn and through woodland to reach Rossie Priory.

The main house has four reception rooms and a principal bedroom suite with two dressing rooms and two en suite bathrooms. There are four family bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and a guest suite with five further bedrooms, three of which are en suite. There is also an integral self-contained three bedroom house within the main building.

The chapel has carved stone arches, wooden pews and stained glass windows. It’s a lovely space for reflection and has been used by the owners for christenings, weddings and memorial services.

Together the main house, chapel and three bedroom End House cover more than 2,000 square metres.

Outstanding garden grounds

The landscaped gardens were laid out over a 33 year period starting in 1800. There are formal gardens and woodland walks with rare and mature trees. The cricket ground is one of the oldest in Scotland and is still used by the Rossie Priory Cricket Club, which has played there since 1828. The sellers hope this tradition will continue under Rossie Priory’s new owners.

The garden is divided into five distinct areas: the Terrace Garden in front of the main house; the Woodland Garden with its mature trees; the Yew Garden and the Water Garden; and the magnificent Walled Garden.

All together there are 76 acres of mature woodland and 133 acres of grazing and arable land.

The sellers are retaining Old Rossie Chapel and the Kinnaird family burial ground, which lie on the eastern boundary of the estate. They are also keeping the lower half of the walled garden together with the Garden House and Garden Cottage on the western edge of the estate.

The estate has a single employee, the gardener, whose employment will be transferred to Rossie Priory’s purchaser.

Rossie Priory is being sold through Savills. The estate agency is declining to put a price on the property and is inviting offers from interested buyers.