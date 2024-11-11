Your new home in time for Christmas awaits!

Imagine moving into your dream home by the sea this Christmas. With Scotia Homes, that vision can be a reality at Aberfell, a stunning new development of three and four bedroom homes offering scenic coastal living in the heart of Arbroath.

This picturesque town, known for its scenic harbour, sandy beaches and world-renowned seafood, now boasts a collection of high-specification homes crafted to bring coastal charm and modern luxury together.

With an opportunity to move in before Christmas, the team at Scotia Homes is eager to help you step into your brand-new home with up to £15,000 cashback just in time to celebrate the season.

Move in by Christmas and enjoy exclusive incentives

If you’re considering a move this year, Scotia Homes has made the transition even easier with a range of incentives. For those who can move by December 16, there’s up to £15,000 cashback available on select properties, making it simpler to turn the key and make your dream of seaside living a reality. Certain plots even come with flooring and turf included, allowing you to enjoy a fully finished home from day one.

Starting at just £199,950, these beautiful homes offer exceptional value in a prime coastal location. Whether you’re relaxing at home or enjoying the beauty of Arbroath’s coastline, Aberfell has something for everyone.

Why choose new at Aberfell?

Scotia Homes believes in providing more than just a house; it’s about a complete living experience. When you buy a new home at Aberfell, you’re investing in a residence that’s entirely your own – with no wear and tear from previous owners, no costly upgrades to budget for and an exceptional array of features designed for modern living.

Each home includes contemporary energy-efficient technology to keep you comfortable through the winter, helping to reduce your living costs and the environmental impact.

Homes at Aberfell offer a unique combination of style and practicality. With smart use of space and sleek layouts, these residences cater to a range of lifestyles, whether you’re a family looking for room to grow, a couple or someone embracing coastal life for the first time.

Scotia Homes also offers customisation options on certain aspects of the interiors, so you can personalise your space by choosing from a range of finishes and upgrades. With an NHBC (National House Building Council) guarantee, homeowners at Aberfell gain peace of mind with 10 years of warranty protection and quality assurance, plus Scotia’s own two-year warranty.

An idyllic lifestyle on Scotland’s East Coast

Aberfell’s location couldn’t be more ideal for anyone who cherishes a scenic, active and balanced lifestyle. Arbroath itself is famed for its stunning coastline, bustling harbour, and award-winning seafood. Days here can be spent enjoying the sandy beaches, visiting local markets, and discovering the area’s cultural heritage. The town is just 20 minutes from Dundee, giving you access to the cultural and professional amenities of a larger city while enjoying the tranquillity and charm of a smaller coastal community.

Discover your new home with Scotia Homes

For those unable to visit Aberfell in person, a virtual tour is available providing an immersive look into the thoughtfully designed spaces Scotia Homes has to offer. The online tour allows prospective buyers to explore each room of the show home, designed by award winning interior designers from Aberdeen, and discover the fine details that make these homes so desirable.

To fully experience the development and get answers to any questions you may have, Scotia Homes invites you to book a private appointment with Sales Advisor, Andrea Findlay. This appointment provides an opportunity to discuss buying options, view available properties, and take the first steps towards making Aberfell your new home. Alternatively you can visit Scotia’s website or call 07980 918379 to find out more.

This Christmas, give yourself the gift of a new beginning in a home that reflects both style and comfort, surrounded by the natural beauty of Arbroath. At Aberfell, Scotia Homes makes coastal living accessible and affordable – and you could be settled in and ready to celebrate the festive season by the sea.