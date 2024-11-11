Your new home in time for Christmas awaits!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Your new home in time for Christmas awaits!

Your new chapter begins here! Scotia Homes offer prospective buyers up to £15,000 cashback when you move in for Christmas.

In partnership with Scotia Homes.
Scotia homes
Start your new chapter and find a place to call your own with Scotia Homes.

Imagine moving into your dream home by the sea this Christmas. With Scotia Homes, that vision can be a reality at Aberfell, a stunning new development of three and four bedroom homes offering scenic coastal living in the heart of Arbroath.

This picturesque town, known for its scenic harbour, sandy beaches and world-renowned seafood, now boasts a collection of high-specification homes crafted to bring coastal charm and modern luxury together.

With an opportunity to move in before Christmas, the team at Scotia Homes is eager to help you step into your brand-new home with up to £15,000 cashback just in time to celebrate the season.

Move in by Christmas and enjoy exclusive incentives

If you’re considering a move this year, Scotia Homes has made the transition even easier with a range of incentives. For those who can move by December 16, there’s up to £15,000 cashback available on select properties, making it simpler to turn the key and make your dream of seaside  living a reality. Certain plots even come with flooring and turf included, allowing you to enjoy a fully finished home from day one.
Starting at just £199,950, these beautiful homes offer exceptional value in a prime coastal location. Whether you’re relaxing at home or enjoying the beauty of Arbroath’s coastline, Aberfell has something for everyone.

Why choose new at Aberfell?

Scotia Homes believes in providing more than just a house; it’s about a complete living experience. When you buy a new home at Aberfell, you’re investing in a residence that’s entirely your own – with no wear and tear from previous owners, no costly upgrades to budget for and an exceptional array of features designed for modern living.

Scotia kitchen
Dine in style in your new home.

Each home includes contemporary energy-efficient technology to keep you comfortable through the winter, helping to reduce your living costs and the  environmental impact.
Homes at Aberfell offer a unique combination of style and practicality. With smart use of space and sleek layouts, these residences cater to a range of lifestyles, whether you’re a family looking for room to grow, a couple or someone embracing coastal life for the first time.

Scotia Homes also offers customisation options on certain aspects of the interiors, so you can personalise your space by choosing from a range of finishes and upgrades. With an NHBC (National House Building Council) guarantee, homeowners at Aberfell gain peace of mind with 10 years of warranty protection and quality assurance, plus Scotia’s own two-year warranty.

Bathroom
All homes have sleek and stylish designs.

An idyllic lifestyle on Scotland’s East Coast

Aberfell’s location couldn’t be more ideal for anyone who cherishes a scenic, active and balanced lifestyle. Arbroath itself is famed for its stunning coastline, bustling harbour, and award-winning seafood. Days here can be spent enjoying the sandy beaches, visiting local markets, and discovering the area’s cultural heritage. The town is just 20 minutes from Dundee, giving you access to the cultural and professional amenities of a larger city while enjoying the tranquillity and charm of a smaller coastal community.

Bedroom of Scotia homes
Scotia homes are modern and conveniently located.

Discover your new home with Scotia Homes

For those unable to visit Aberfell in person, a virtual tour is available providing an immersive look into the thoughtfully designed spaces Scotia Homes has to offer. The online tour allows prospective buyers to explore each room of the show home, designed by award winning interior designers from Aberdeen, and discover the fine details that make these homes so desirable.

To fully experience the development and get answers to any questions you may have, Scotia Homes invites you to book a private appointment with Sales Advisor, Andrea Findlay. This appointment provides an opportunity to discuss buying options, view available properties, and take the first steps towards making Aberfell your new  home. Alternatively you can visit Scotia’s website or call 07980 918379 to find out more.

This Christmas, give yourself the gift of a new beginning in a home that reflects both style and comfort, surrounded by the natural beauty of Arbroath. At Aberfell, Scotia Homes makes coastal living accessible and affordable – and you could be settled in and ready to celebrate the festive season by the sea.

Dundee property developer Jennifer Olivier shares her renovation tips
Flat near Broughty Beach is TSPC's most popular property in October
Amazing Loch Tay home has 70 metres of private waterfront and its own beach
BRIAN CUNNINGHAM: I'll never forget my Beechgrove Garden friend and mentor Jim McColl
Fife house on Forth Coast with spectacular views has £20k slashed from asking price
Immaculate 4-bed bungalow beside Kirkcaldy's Beveridge Park on sale for £620k
Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year seeking festive Fife and Tayside households
Pair of seafront Lower Largo apartments on sale for almost £1 million
Historic Broughty Ferry Coach House was TSPC's most-viewed property last month
Has St Andrews tourism and student boom led to a ‘death of community’ for…
