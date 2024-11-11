Rapist gets life sentence for vile sex crimes in Perth and Dundee

A high risk sex offender who was caught after a victim recorded his confession has been given an indeterminate jail sentence.

John Kinloch admitted during a phone call he had raped the woman, who later handed over the recording to police.

Kinloch was told he will only be freed if parole authorities decided it is no longer necessary for public protection that he stay in prison.

Kinloch, 59, has a history of sexual offending.

He was sentenced for his latest crimes against three women – two of whom were subjected to sex attacks and a third who was raped – all of which he admitted.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the first woman was sexually assaulted on two occasions between May 1 and June 8 2020 at an address in Perth and in a car in Dundee.

The second woman was raped at another address in Perth between October 10 and 15 2021, when he took advantage of her intoxication at the time.

The third victim was sexually assaulted on December 8 2021 at a house in a Perthshire village when he grabbed her, bit her on the neck and molested her.

High risk

Advocate depute Lisa Gillespie KC said of the woman he raped: “The complainer telephoned the accused and recorded their conversation.

“She put to him that he had raped her, telling him she felt disgusted.”

The prosecutor said: “The accused admitted he had raped her and said that he was sorry.”

She said Kinloch was previously assessed as posing a risk to public safety and was managed under multi-agency public protection arrangements.

Following his conviction a consultant psychologist prepared a risk assessment report on him.

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan KC said: “The conclusion of the report is that he is high risk.”

He said: “I have discussed the matter with him in prison and it is accepted by him that there is no new argument that can stop the imposition of an Order for Lifelong Restriction.”

Sentencing

The judge, Lord Beckett, imposed the order and told Kinloch: “It is a sentence of imprisonment for an indeterminate period, which shares some characteristics with a life sentence.”

He said: “My primary concern is protecting the public from the danger you present.”

The judge noted Kinloch was previously convicted of indecency offences, sexual assault and sex with a girl under 16, as well as assault and motoring offences.

Lord Beckett said he would fix a minimum term – known as a punishment part which must be served before parole can be sought – of four-and-a-half years.

He told Kinloch: “You will only be released from prison when the Parole Board considers it is no longer necessary for the protection of the public that you remain in prison.”

Kinloch, who followed the sentencing proceedings via a TV link to jail, was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Ambushed

The Courier told in July how seedy Kinloch was ambushed a robbed in Perth shortly after his sex offending.

He was attacked and robbed when he entered a woman’s bedroom at a house in the city.

Another man in the room told him: “You are not getting sex. Stay where you are, I want your money.”

He was battered and fled after £125 was stolen.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.