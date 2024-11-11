Rapist gets life sentence for vile sex crimes in Perth and Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rapist gets life sentence for vile sex crimes in Perth and Dundee

Serial offender John Kinloch admitted rape and sexual assault offences against three women.

By Dave Finlay
John Kinloch
John Kinloch. Image: Facebook

A high risk sex offender who was caught after a victim recorded his confession has been given an indeterminate jail sentence.

John Kinloch admitted during a phone call he had raped the woman, who later handed over the recording to police.

Kinloch was told he will only be freed if parole authorities decided it is no longer necessary for public protection that he stay in prison.

Kinloch, 59, has a history of sexual offending.

He was sentenced for his latest crimes against three women – two of whom were subjected to sex attacks and a third who was raped – all of which he admitted.

John Kinloch
John Kinloch. Image: Facebook

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the first woman was sexually assaulted on two occasions between May 1 and June 8 2020 at an address in Perth and in a car in Dundee.

The second woman was raped at another address in Perth between October 10 and 15 2021, when he took advantage of her intoxication at the time.

The third victim was sexually assaulted on December 8 2021 at a house in a Perthshire village when he grabbed her, bit her on the neck and molested her.

High risk

Advocate depute Lisa Gillespie KC said of the woman he raped: “The complainer telephoned the accused and recorded their conversation.

“She put to him that he had raped her, telling him she felt disgusted.”

The prosecutor said: “The accused admitted he had raped her and said that he was sorry.”

She said Kinloch was previously assessed as posing a risk to public safety and was managed under multi-agency public protection arrangements.

Following his conviction a consultant psychologist prepared a risk assessment report on him.

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan KC said: “The conclusion of the report is that he is high risk.”

He said: “I have discussed the matter with him in prison and it is accepted by him that there is no new argument that can stop the imposition of an Order for Lifelong Restriction.”

Sentencing

The judge, Lord Beckett, imposed the order and told Kinloch: “It is a sentence of imprisonment for an indeterminate period, which shares some characteristics with a life sentence.”

He said: “My primary concern is protecting the public from the danger you present.”

The judge noted Kinloch was previously convicted of indecency offences, sexual assault and sex with a girl under 16, as well as assault and motoring offences.

Lord Beckett said he would fix a minimum term – known as a punishment part which must be served before parole can be sought – of four-and-a-half years.

He told Kinloch: “You will only be released from prison when the Parole Board considers it is no longer necessary for the protection of the public that you remain in prison.”

Kinloch, who followed the sentencing proceedings via a TV link to jail, was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Ambushed

The Courier told in July how seedy Kinloch was ambushed a robbed in Perth shortly after his sex offending.

He was attacked and robbed when he entered a woman’s bedroom at a house in the city.

Another man in the room told him: “You are not getting sex. Stay where you are, I want your money.”

He was battered and fled after £125 was stolen.

