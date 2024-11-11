Disruption after vehicle crashes into level crossing on Angus railway line

The railway line through Angus was shut after a vehicle crashed into a level crossing barrier.

The incident happened on a crossing between Monifieth and Barry Links, near Carnoustie, on Monday.

The line reopened shortly before 12pm.

ScotRail is warning that trains travelling between Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen could still be subject to cancellations and delays due to trains running at a slower speed.

Police Scotland confirmed that nobody was injured.

Network Rail has been approached for comment.

