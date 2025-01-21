Broughty Ferry villa with 6 bedrooms was TSPC’s top property in December

A six bedroom Victorian villa in Broughty Ferry was TSPC’s most viewed listing last month.

Two other Broughty Ferry homes were in the property website’s top 10 for December.

Three Dundee listings were in the charts, with Leysmill, Birkhill, Arbroath and Invergowrie taking up the other spots.

The figures also show a buoyant local property market.

Sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 were up more than 21% over the first quarter of the year, while new listings were up 6% on the same period in 2023.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “December is often a time for reflecting on the year and celebrating the festive season, but this year we’ve seen an inspiring trend of people staying focused on their property goals.

“It’s fantastic to witness such strong activity across Tayside, with a wide variety of properties attracting buyers. The continued interest, even during the holidays, proves that when it comes to moving home, the market doesn’t take a Christmas break!”

The top 10 TSPC properties in December were:

1. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £525,000

Status: Active

Topping the charts as the most-viewed property in December is this six-bedroom Victorian semi-detached period home in Broughty Ferry.

Situated on popular Strathern Road, the house boasts a private walled garden. Spread over three levels, its period features include ornate coving and cornicing, a striking stained-glass window in the vestibule, and impressive high ceilings.

2. Dundee

Price: Offers over £285,000

Status: Under offer

In second place is this four-bedroom family home in the Menzieshill area of Dundee, part of a development of similar properties.

With the option to use the dining room as a fifth bedroom if needed, the versatile home is presented in move-in condition throughout, making it an excellent choice for growing families.

3. Leysmill

Price: Offers over £380,000

Status: Active

The Paddock is a modern four-bedroom detached home situated in the rural village of Leysmill.

It enjoys open views across the Angus countryside and features an open-plan kitchen, dining, and family area.

Additional highlights include a fully installed CCTV system.

4. Dundee

Price: Offers over £175,000

Status: Under offer

This three-bedroom semi-detached home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac in the sought-after Gowrie Park area, close to Ninewells Hospital.

The house features a kitchen diner with an attached conservatory. After attracting instant attention it went under offer in just four days.

5. Birkhill

Price: Offers over £150,000

Status: Under offer

Birkhill is a popular village. Image: TSPC.

In fifth place is this spacious three-bedroom semi-detached home in Birkhill.

The property is spread over two levels and has three bedrooms, all featuring built-in storage. After a surge of interest a closing date was set and the house went under offer.

6. Broughty Ferry

Address: 14 Balgillo Road, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £285,000

Status: Active

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom link-detached house is in a desirable part of Broughty Ferry.

It features two spacious reception rooms on the ground floor, along with eaves storage and a small study or dressing room on the first floor.

7. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £400,000

Status: Under offer

Unexpectedly back on the market in December, this three-bedroom detached home in Broughty Ferry quickly captured attention.

Previously under offer in October, the sale fell through, prompting the property to be remarketed.

However, it wasn’t available for long, as a new offer was accepted just five days later.

8. Arbroath

Price: Offers over £190,000

Status: Under offer

In eighth place is this traditional detached bungalow, tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac in the West End of Arbroath.

It offers adaptable ground-floor accommodation and has potential for further development into the attic space.

The current layout includes two bedrooms, two spacious reception rooms, a kitchen with an attached conservatory, and a shower room.

There is a generous mature garden, along with a large driveway leading to a detached garage.

9. Dundee

Price: Offers over £250,000

Status: Active

Avrom house is another property that has come back on the market unexpectedly.

The substantial detached property features six bedrooms and holds an HMO licence. It’s just a short distance from Dundee City Centre and offers flexible accommodation spread over two floors. There is further scope to expand into the attic space.

While it presents an attractive investment opportunity, the house also has potential to be transformed into a beautiful family home.

10. Invergowrie

Price: Offers over £695,000

Status: Active

Holding its spot in the top ten for the third consecutive month is The Views, a stunning luxury home on the outskirts of Dundee designed by local architect Jon Frullani.

Offering panoramic views, it has an open-plan kitchen, dining, and family room, a guest bedroom with en-suite, and a flexible third bedroom.

The upper level features a lounge with a frameless glass balcony, while the master suite includes an en-suite, walk-in wardrobe, and Finnish sauna.

Additional highlights include 20 solar panels, a CCTV system, and an automatic gated driveway leading to a two-car garage.