Delivery driver predator ‘roamed streets of Dundee’ looking for drunk women to attack

Delivery driver Ben Johnston faces a lengthy jail term after being found guilty of assault with intent to rape.

By Ciaran Shanks
Seagate bus station
Johnston picked up one his victims at Seagate bus station.

A delivery driver was labelled a predator and is facing a lengthy jail term after carrying out sex attacks on young females in Dundee city centre.

Ben Johnston was convicted of attacking a woman and a 15-year-old girl with the intent of raping them in separate incidents.

Jurors heard how Johnston, 38, persuaded the vulnerable, drunk females to get into the front seat of his car before sexually abusing them.

The woman said she felt “dirty” and “disgusting” after being preyed upon by Johnston, while the girl’s ordeal lasted hours.

Prosecutor Andrew Brown, in his closing speech to the jury, described him as “a sexual predator roaming the streets of Dundee in his car in the evening time, on the prowl, looking for young, vulnerable, drunk girls who are out on the town with the goal of taking advantage of them and sexually assaulting them.”

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “Custody is inevitable.”

Predatory delivery driver

The court was told how Johnston was a delivery driver for his parents’ business and “exploited” his position to target the two females.

The first woman had been drinking during the day before entering Johnston’s car near Seagate bus station.

As she tried to leave, she was attacked and left “hysterical” after managing to escape his clutches.

Jurors heard how the teenage girl – who had been reported missing previously – was driven around Dundee for several hours by Johnston while under the influence.

Mr Brown said: “He didn’t phone the police because he always intended to take advantage of her.”

Defence claims lack of evidence

Johnston gave evidence in his own defence and denied the attacks ever happened.

Defence solicitor David Duncan, in his closing remarks, pointed to the lack of independent evidence.

Mr Duncan said hours were unaccounted for in the first woman’s evidence because she did not remember large parts of the night due to her intoxication.

By a majority verdict, jurors convicted Johnston of attacking the first woman on December 3 or 4 2022 at the vicinity of Seagate bus station, East Port roundabout and elsewhere in a car journey.

Johnston asked the woman to perform a sex act, touched her head, seized her hair, and touched her indecently inside her clothing with the intent to rape her.

Between July 3 or 4 2023, he sexually assaulted the teenage girl with the intent of raping her on Reform Street, Panmure Street, Clatto Park, the Tay Bridge south car park and elsewhere.

He was also convicted of possessing cocaine at his home address on Strathmartine Road on December 12 2022.

Sentencing deferred

Mr Duncan opted to reserve mitigation until a social work report has been prepared.

Sheriff Niven-Smith said the report was only being ordered to assess whether an extended sentence should be imposed on Johnston, who has two minor, non-analogous previous convictions.

He said: “Whilst the procurator fiscal should not have engaged in emotive language, you are most definitely a predator.

“I consider you present a real danger to lone females who consume alcohol.

“Justice dictates custody must be imposed for this type of offending.”

Johnston, who is remanded at HMP Perth, was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced in February.

