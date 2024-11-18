Who will win house of the year at Dundee architecture awards?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who will win house of the year at Dundee architecture awards?

The best extensions, new-builds, commercial projects, restorations and more will be celebrated at the Dundee Institute of Architecture (DIA) awards.

By Jack McKeown
The Quarry House cantilevers majestically over a hillside. Image: DIA.
The top new architecture projects in Tayside and Fife will be unveiled this week.

The 2024 Dundee Institute of Architects (DIA) Awards takes place at the Apex Hotel on Friday evening. More than 200 architects from across the area will be at the black tie event, all eager to find out if their best projects have won an award.

The spectacular design cantilevers out over a Perthshire hillside. Image: DIA.

Among the category awards up for grabs are House of the Year, Best Domestic Extension, Best Interior Design, Best Use of Stone, Best Commercial/Non-Domestic, Best Small Project Under £150,000, and Best Regeneration.

This Carse of Gowrie House has had its interior transformed. Image: DIA.
A striking extension forms part of a dramatic overhaul of an Arts & Crafts style house in St Andrews. Image: DIA.

The awards were decided by a panel of judges including DIA President Fíona Canavan, Jenni Shanks from Dundee University’s School of Architecture, Aberdeen Society of Architects President Andy McNair, and The Courier’s property writer Jack McKeown.

This Angus home was inspired by the area’s agricultural heritage. Image: DIA.

Exceptional local architecture

Among the projects entered into this year’s awards are a new build house at the foot of the Sidlaws, a Passivhaus-standard primary school in Perth, a striking modern extension in the East Neuk of Fife, and two large-scale housing developments that have transformed different parts of Dundee.

This major new development is helping turn around a previously rundown area of Dundee. Image: DIA.
This exclusive development nestles in a beautiful stretch of countryside near Kinross. Image: DIA.

A stone long barrow built in the grounds of a Carse of Gowrie castle, a luxurious revamp of a home on the shores of Loch Tay, and a beautifully restored Arts & Crafts house in St Andrews are among other shortlisted entries.

The judges visited 23 projects in Dundee, Angus, Fife, and Perthshire. Destinations included Loch Tay, Milnathort, Elie, Anstruther, St Andrews, and Dundee.

This school in Perth was built to Passivhaus standards. Image: DIA.

They thoroughly explored each project and interviewed architects and clients about the conception, design, build, and end result.

Courier property writer Jack McKeown said: “I’ve been involved with the DIA Awards for around a decade now. Visiting the shortlisted projects and attending the awards dinner is always a highlight of my year.

Clad in rosemary tiles, this beautiful little building in Highland Perthshire was designed as a massage studio. Image: DIA.
Will this East Neuk extension win an award? Image: DIA.

“Every time I’m dazzled by the breadth and quality of projects across Tayside and Fife. Helping pick the winners from so many outstanding entries is always a very tough task.

“This year saw a particularly impressive variety of projects and highlights just how many wonderful new pieces of architecture there are in our area.”

A traditional long barrow is hidden away deep in the Carse of Gowrie hills. Image: DIA.

Previous DIA Award Winners

Last year’s Supreme Award winner was a magical Passivhaus home near Liff.

The Seed was designed for two families or groups of friends to co-habit. In addition to its elegant design, environmental credentials, and low running costs, the judges loved that it tried to do something new with the way we live.

The 2022 winner was Rescobie Pavilion, a beautiful garden room overlooking a loch near Forfar.

The Seed is a Passivhaus designed for shared living. Image: David Barbour.
Rescobie Pavilion was the 2022 Supreme Award winner. Image: dapple photography

And in 2021 the Larick Centre in Tayport was given the top award. Previous years’ winners include Ladies Lake, a stunning clifftop home in St Andrews; Monifieth Parish Church; and V&A Dundee.

Ladies Lake in St Andrews was the Supreme Award winner in 2016. Image: DIA.
Monifieth’s new Parish Church won the Supreme Award in 2019.

The 2024 DIA Awards take place at the Apex Hotel on Friday evening.

A full list of winning and commended projects will be published on The Courier’s website on Saturday and in our print edition on Monday.

