Who will win house of the year at Dundee architecture awards?

The top new architecture projects in Tayside and Fife will be unveiled this week.

The 2024 Dundee Institute of Architects (DIA) Awards takes place at the Apex Hotel on Friday evening. More than 200 architects from across the area will be at the black tie event, all eager to find out if their best projects have won an award.

Among the category awards up for grabs are House of the Year, Best Domestic Extension, Best Interior Design, Best Use of Stone, Best Commercial/Non-Domestic, Best Small Project Under £150,000, and Best Regeneration.

The awards were decided by a panel of judges including DIA President Fíona Canavan, Jenni Shanks from Dundee University’s School of Architecture, Aberdeen Society of Architects President Andy McNair, and The Courier’s property writer Jack McKeown.

Exceptional local architecture

Among the projects entered into this year’s awards are a new build house at the foot of the Sidlaws, a Passivhaus-standard primary school in Perth, a striking modern extension in the East Neuk of Fife, and two large-scale housing developments that have transformed different parts of Dundee.

A stone long barrow built in the grounds of a Carse of Gowrie castle, a luxurious revamp of a home on the shores of Loch Tay, and a beautifully restored Arts & Crafts house in St Andrews are among other shortlisted entries.

The judges visited 23 projects in Dundee, Angus, Fife, and Perthshire. Destinations included Loch Tay, Milnathort, Elie, Anstruther, St Andrews, and Dundee.

They thoroughly explored each project and interviewed architects and clients about the conception, design, build, and end result.

Courier property writer Jack McKeown said: “I’ve been involved with the DIA Awards for around a decade now. Visiting the shortlisted projects and attending the awards dinner is always a highlight of my year.

“Every time I’m dazzled by the breadth and quality of projects across Tayside and Fife. Helping pick the winners from so many outstanding entries is always a very tough task.

“This year saw a particularly impressive variety of projects and highlights just how many wonderful new pieces of architecture there are in our area.”

Previous DIA Award Winners

Last year’s Supreme Award winner was a magical Passivhaus home near Liff.

The Seed was designed for two families or groups of friends to co-habit. In addition to its elegant design, environmental credentials, and low running costs, the judges loved that it tried to do something new with the way we live.

The 2022 winner was Rescobie Pavilion, a beautiful garden room overlooking a loch near Forfar.

And in 2021 the Larick Centre in Tayport was given the top award. Previous years’ winners include Ladies Lake, a stunning clifftop home in St Andrews; Monifieth Parish Church; and V&A Dundee.

The 2024 DIA Awards take place at the Apex Hotel on Friday evening.

A full list of winning and commended projects will be published on The Courier’s website on Saturday and in our print edition on Monday.