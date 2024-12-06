From chaos to calm: look at these amazing kitchen transformations!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Lifestyle

From chaos to calm: look at these amazing kitchen transformations!

Make the hardest working room in your home both stylish and functional.

In partnership with Trend Transformations
kitchen transformation by Trend Transformations
Take your kitchen from drab to fab.

Do you have enough worktops in your kitchen to prepare daily meals? Do you need more storage as well as a place to have a quick meal or do some work? Here are some tips for your own kitchen transformation.

For many families, the kitchen is the heart of the home. It’s a space that needs to work hard, often also functioning as a dining area, family room and office.

It should be easy to navigate and well equipped for everyday life. It should also reflect the style of the people who live there.

If working and running a busy household are standing between you and the best possible version of your kitchen, take a look at the following tips to turn your kitchen into a harmonious hub.

You can also use the interactive sliders below to see examples of inspiring kitchen transformations.

Top tips to transform your kitchen from chaotic to calm

1. Be practical about your space from the outset

Many kitchens are not as functional as we need them to be. One reason is because we’re not clear or practical about how the space should work.

For example, are you an enthusiastic home cook or keen baker? Then plan areas in your kitchen where you will prepare, cook and store food. Figure out where your appliances should go for your maximum convenience. Utilise every available square inch with slimline pull-out larder cupboards, storage bins and deep soft-close drawers. All this will help make food preparation and packing lunchboxes a breeze.

If your kitchen is more of a hub where your family gathers to spend some quality time together, then why not allocate room for well thought out areas? Set aside some space on your island or countertop for a breakfast bar where you can have meals or do some work on a laptop.

2. Streamline and add storage

Has your fruit bowl become a dumping ground for unpaid bills, receipts and keys?

It’s time to get it sorted, filing away what’s needed and throwing out the rest.

To prevent another pileup, have some storage bins ready, maybe allocating one for each member of your household for easy organisation.

If you already have an existing system in place, then it may be time to revisit it and see why it’s not working for you.

3. Invest in mod cons

If your home is a period property or is decorated traditionally, modern technology can be seen as somewhat of an eyesore.

But the advantages of modern conveniences just cannot be denied. Consider using smart fridges and wireless charging, especially in hardworking spaces such as kitchens. To make sure they fit the aesthetic of your space, consult with design experts.

Home makeover specialists like Trend Transformations offer composite worktops and splashbacks that can easily integrate the latest technologies like HD TVs and cordless charge points. Pop-up power sockets and USB charging points can be easily added to your kitchen island units while smart fridges can be hidden behind larder-style door fronts. So you can ensure these high-tech additions will blend well with the look of your room.

A kitchen transformation in as little as one day!

Trend Transformations offer a completely complimentary design service.

Visit one of their showrooms where a design consultant can discuss your family’s needs and come up with a practical and stylish solution that will work for years to come.

It may just be a case of updating your kitchen cabinets or adding waterfall surfaces to add more worktop space. It won’t be as complicated or difficult as you may think.

In fact, Trend Transformations can give your home a whole new look in as little as one day.

To find out how you can have your own kitchen transformation, book an appointment or request a free brochure for some design inspiration.

