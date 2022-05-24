20 best pictures as St Johnstone secure Premiership status – and Fair City Unity ultras provide 12th man By Sean Hamilton May 24 2022, 12.42pm Updated: May 24 2022, 2.17pm 2 St Johnstone received incredible backing from Perth fans last night, led vocally by the Fair City Unity ultras group. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier VIDEO: Footy Adventures YouTube star Sam North raves about McDiarmid Park atmosphere as St Johnstone seal Premiership status St Johnstone v Inverness: Here’s where you can watch Premiership play-off final live on TV tonight Inverness v St Johnstone: Here’s where you can watch Premiership play-off live on TV tonight St Johnstone 1-0 Aberdeen: Saints secure play-off place and relegate Dundee thanks to Callum Hendry winner