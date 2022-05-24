‘Demand is outstripping supply’: Plans lodged for holiday pods at Highland Perthshire farm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans have been lodged to create holiday pods and a yoga studio at a Highland Perthshire farm to meet the demand from tourists.

Valerie Wishart has applied for the development at Coshieville Farm and Milton Cottage, to the west of Aberfeldy and north of Kenmore.

Also included in the plans is a three-bedroom house that Valerie and her husband Iain would live in.

A design statement submitted alongside the application said: “Coshieville has lost the holiday accommodation that was previously provided by the Coshieville Guest House and prior to that, the Coshieville Hotel.

“This has left the immediate vicinity with no tourist accommodation.”

It added: “Coshieville is located ideally for those who want to

come to the area to walk, climb and enjoy the amenities of close-by Loch Tay.

Chance to ‘bring tourism to the area’

“There is no similar dedicated yoga studio currently in the vicinity and we can offer yoga to local people and to local teachers who need a space in which to teach.

“The demand for overnight accommodation outstrips supply in the busy months of the year, and this is an opportunity to bring tourism into the area.

The proposals… will have a positive impact on the local tourism industry and the local community.”

“The business owners will live onsite in order to provide classes and retreats from early in the morning through to evening, and to meet and greet people coming to stay in the pods.

“The proposals are for a well-considered tourism related business, which will have a minimal visual impact on the area, but will have a positive impact on the local tourism industry and the local community.”

Latest in a line of plans lodged across Perthshire

This application is the latest in a line of bids to create holiday accommodation in Perthshire in recent months.

That includes holiday lodges beside Dunkeld House Hotel, a holiday park between Stanley and Luncarty, a holiday park near Blairgowire and a bid to transform a disused farmhouse at Tomnauld Farm at Ballinluig.