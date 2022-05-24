‘Demand is outstripping supply’: Plans lodged for holiday pods at Highland Perthshire farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Demand is outstripping supply’: Plans lodged for holiday pods at Highland Perthshire farm

By Emma Duncan
May 24 2022, 12.45pm Updated: May 24 2022, 2.08pm
Coshieville Farm. Image: Google.
Coshieville Farm. Image: Google.

Plans have been lodged to create holiday pods and a yoga studio at a Highland Perthshire farm to meet the demand from tourists.

Valerie Wishart has applied for the development at Coshieville Farm and Milton Cottage, to the west of Aberfeldy and north of Kenmore.

Also included in the plans is a three-bedroom house that Valerie and her husband Iain would live in.

A design statement submitted alongside the application said: “Coshieville has lost the holiday accommodation that was previously provided by the Coshieville Guest House and prior to that, the Coshieville Hotel.

“This has left the immediate vicinity with no tourist accommodation.”

It added: “Coshieville is located ideally for those who want to
come to the area to walk, climb and enjoy the amenities of close-by Loch Tay.

Chance to ‘bring tourism to the area’

“There is no similar dedicated yoga studio currently in the vicinity and we can offer yoga to local people and to local teachers who need a space in which to teach.

“The demand for overnight accommodation outstrips supply in the busy months of the year, and this is an opportunity to bring tourism into the area.

The proposals… will have a positive impact on the local tourism industry and the local community.”

“The business owners will live onsite in order to provide classes and retreats from early in the morning through to evening, and to meet and greet people coming to stay in the pods.

“The proposals are for a well-considered tourism related business, which will have a minimal visual impact on the area, but will have a positive impact on the local tourism industry and the local community.”

Latest in a line of plans lodged across Perthshire

This application is the latest in a line of bids to create holiday accommodation in Perthshire in recent months.

That includes holiday lodges beside Dunkeld House Hotel, a holiday park between Stanley and Luncarty, a holiday park near Blairgowire and a bid to  transform a disused farmhouse at Tomnauld Farm at Ballinluig.

How the Highland Perthshire community is supporting Ukrainian refugees

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]