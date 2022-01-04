Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Eight new holiday lodges planned for preserved woodland in Dunkeld

By Hannah Ballantyne
January 4 2022, 2.18pm Updated: January 4 2022, 2.19pm
Dunkeld House Hotel
Dunkeld House Hotel.

Eight new holiday lodges will be built on the grounds of a popular Perthshire hotel.

The lodges have been proposed for preserved woodland beside Dunkeld House Hotel.

A planning application has been lodged by hotel owners for popular woodland Dunkeld Dell.

But a design statement has pledged to protect the current trees and wildlife during construction and ensure the one-bedroom lodges blend in with nature as far as possible.

Dunkeld
An artist’s impression of one of the lodges.

The statement, submitted to Perth and Kinross Council with the planning application, said: “Dunkeld Dell’s rich landscape overflowing with wildlife, flora and fauna is what makes the site so special.

The statement added: “The ambition of the project is to provide the opportunity for people to immerse themselves within this unique, magical space.

“To provide this experience the lodges must respect the existing landscape and be as minimal as possible, blending into the dell hills.

“They shall be small, compact spaces clad in timber with minimal detailing.

“The proposal will retain all the existing trees and planting and aims to have minimal impact on the site.”

Dunkeld house hotel
The lodges have been designed to fit the surrounding landscape.

If plans are approved, work on the lodges could start by March 2022.

All eight will be similar in style, with one bedroom and one bathroom, but two will be suitable for disabled access.

Each one will have floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Dell.

The lodges will be placed adjacent to the existing luxury hotel building and will allow guests to experience the area – which has been wooded since 1750 – in a new way.

New trees will be planted to screen the lodges from view from the hotel and information boards will be erected, giving details about local wildlife.

Dunkeld
The map shows where the development will be.

The statement continued: “The site is be designed sensitively with the natural landscape, providing information on the wildlife and history of the area and timber cladding on the cabin to compliment the natural surroundings.”

The planning application will see new pathways being created within the current woodland, to avoid any damage.

An additional 20 car parking spaces will also be created.

Artist impressions
Artists impressions of the lodges.

It is hoped the new accommodation will draw more tourists to Highland Perthshire, adding to the facilities already on offer at the four-star Dunkeld House Hotel.

The application’s design statement also said the development will contribute to the local economy with an unspecified number of new jobs.

It said: “The Dunkeld House Hotel provides the lure of facilities and events with its spectacular location next to the River Tay.

“Within the dell there is an amazing sense of escapism due to its natural typology.

“This unique combination creates a setting for a new type of accommodation and activities at Dunkeld that can celebrate this captivating landscape.

“The proposal will contribute to the local area by creating jobs, both during the construction phase and then with an increase in permanent hotel staff.”

Floor plan
Floor plans for the lodges.

The proposals will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming weeks. Comments and objections can be lodged via the planning portal.

Dunkeld House Hotel did not respond to requests for comment.

