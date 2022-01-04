Eight new holiday lodges planned for preserved woodland in Dunkeld

An error occurred. Please try again.

Eight new holiday lodges will be built on the grounds of a popular Perthshire hotel.

The lodges have been proposed for preserved woodland beside Dunkeld House Hotel.

A planning application has been lodged by hotel owners for popular woodland Dunkeld Dell.

But a design statement has pledged to protect the current trees and wildlife during construction and ensure the one-bedroom lodges blend in with nature as far as possible.

The statement, submitted to Perth and Kinross Council with the planning application, said: “Dunkeld Dell’s rich landscape overflowing with wildlife, flora and fauna is what makes the site so special.

The statement added: “The ambition of the project is to provide the opportunity for people to immerse themselves within this unique, magical space.

“To provide this experience the lodges must respect the existing landscape and be as minimal as possible, blending into the dell hills.

“They shall be small, compact spaces clad in timber with minimal detailing.

“The proposal will retain all the existing trees and planting and aims to have minimal impact on the site.”

If plans are approved, work on the lodges could start by March 2022.

All eight will be similar in style, with one bedroom and one bathroom, but two will be suitable for disabled access.

Each one will have floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Dell.

The lodges will be placed adjacent to the existing luxury hotel building and will allow guests to experience the area – which has been wooded since 1750 – in a new way.

New trees will be planted to screen the lodges from view from the hotel and information boards will be erected, giving details about local wildlife.

The statement continued: “The site is be designed sensitively with the natural landscape, providing information on the wildlife and history of the area and timber cladding on the cabin to compliment the natural surroundings.”

The planning application will see new pathways being created within the current woodland, to avoid any damage.

An additional 20 car parking spaces will also be created.

It is hoped the new accommodation will draw more tourists to Highland Perthshire, adding to the facilities already on offer at the four-star Dunkeld House Hotel.

The application’s design statement also said the development will contribute to the local economy with an unspecified number of new jobs.

It said: “The Dunkeld House Hotel provides the lure of facilities and events with its spectacular location next to the River Tay.

“Within the dell there is an amazing sense of escapism due to its natural typology.

“This unique combination creates a setting for a new type of accommodation and activities at Dunkeld that can celebrate this captivating landscape.

“The proposal will contribute to the local area by creating jobs, both during the construction phase and then with an increase in permanent hotel staff.”

The proposals will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming weeks. Comments and objections can be lodged via the planning portal.

Dunkeld House Hotel did not respond to requests for comment.