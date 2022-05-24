Can anti-ageing treatments actually look natural?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Social media is awash with faces that have had anti-ageing treatments – and they all look the same. But this is the complete opposite to what a Dundee clinic is trying to achieve…

One facial aesthetics expert in Dundee promises that his patients will never experience this, for he always aims to keep clients’ faces looking different from each other, as well as “enhancing their natural beauty”.

And Dr Sheham Gamal says, with the correct amount and frequency of fillers and Botox injections, faces can maintain their natural look as well as youthfulness.

First, the process begins with an assessment in his Scottish Dental Implants & Cosmetic Dentistry clinic on Commercial Street in Dundee.

Dr Gamal, who runs the advanced dentistry and facial aesthetics practice, said: “The purpose of the assessment is to see what is needed and what can be done. The procedure itself is not to inflate the lips and faces, but to achieve a natural aesthetic look.

“What we do here is different, it’s based on the natural beauty of each person.

“Everyone is beautiful, this is an enhancement of their existing beauty.

“Facial aesthetics should not create an artificial look,” he insists.

Why doing ‘just enough’ is the perfect balance

Dr. Vera. part of the facial aesthetics team with 20 years’ experience in facial aesthetics, stated that instead of improving their look, some have gone too far with anti-ageing treatments.

Whether clients at Scottish Dental Implants are looking to boost their lips, smooth facial lines or opt for a non-surgical facelift – like the Nefertiti lift for the neck and upper chest – it’s all about doing ‘just enough’ so it is still natural.

Dr Vera stressed: “Enhancing the existing beauty is the concept.”

And it is something the experienced implant dentist is very strict about, as all lips, faces and teeth the clinician treats are the Scottish Dental Implants & Cosmetic Dentistry signature.

She said that seeing young people who have had too much lip fillers or Botox annoys her because “all the faces become the same”.

Your face won’t look like everyone else

At Scottish Dental Implants, not too faces look the same, because “I do customised treatments to suit the person, we all have individual and unique faces so not every patient will I have treated the same way. They won’t look alike.

“When I see images of people who have gone too far, I sometimes think their ‘before’ picture is better.”

And if Dr Gamal, who qualified in facial aesthetics at Harley Academy in London, feels like a client is about to go too far, he will advise them “not to have more or have treatments less frequent” because “it is all about patient care”.

“I guide my patients on what they can do”

As well as carrying out treatment, Dr Gamal is also the expert people turn to if they need corrective work done. If you want to reverse filler or Botox treatment that was carried out at another practice, Dr Gamal has some advice:

“I sometimes consider correction work, but the first piece of advice is to wait for some time until the effect of Botox disappears and the lip filler dissolves by itself. It is better to wait, then we can do thing to look more natural and avoid complication.

“I always like to guide my patients on what they can do.”

How can I book a facial aesthetics or dental appointment?

Besides facial aesthetics, like dermal fillers and anti-ageing injectable treatments, Scottish Dental Implants is also specialists in – as the name would suggest – dental implants, composites banding, invisible orthodontics, teeth whitening and is also open to take on new private patients who are waiting sometime to see their NHS dentist.

If you would like to join the patients at Scottish Dental Implants, you can join Scottish Dental Implants private register by requesting a consultation. And if you are looking for facial aesthetics that will enhance your natural beauty, Dr Gamal and Dr Vera would be happy to give you a consultation, book here.