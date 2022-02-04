[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s nothing more annoying than a chipped, broken or missing tooth, right?

Likewise, loose or ill-fitting dentures can be a nightmare when it comes to eating, drinking or even talking.

If you’ve got a tooth – or teeth – giving you gip, the first thing you’ll likely want is to get a replacement.

But, just like any medical procedure, there are things to consider before you get a dental implant treatment.

Here, Dr Sheham Gamal – international dental practitioner, expert in dental implants, and owner of Scottish Dental Implants and Cosmetic Dentistry in Dundee – shares three points to note on the subject.

Before any dental implant treatment: important points to note

1. Smoking reduces the success rates of any dental implant treatment

If you are a smoker, it is advised you try to quit before any dental implant treatment – and refrain from smoking afterward.

Smoking contributes to tooth loss, so it might even be the reason you find yourself needing an implant.

The nicotine in the smoke you inhale reduces the flow of blood – and therefore oxygen – to the tissue in your mouth, which can dramatically slow down the healing process.

So, quit smoking and your implants are much more likely to be successful.

2. Maintenance is extremely important

If you have paid the cost of your dental implant or implants, you’ll want to keep them for as long as possible.

To do this, maintenance is key.

You should consider investing in an electric toothbrush, as these are better for removing plaque and bacteria from your mouth – both of which can cause your implant(s) to fail.

Interdental brushes or water flossers are also good for cleaning hard to reach areas.

The simple truth about dental implants is – you have to look after them!

3. Dental implants are very advantageous

As well as the concerns, it is important to consider the benefits before a dental implant treatment!

If well looked after, dental implants can preserve the bone structure in your mouth. Teeth are very important when it comes to the health of your bones and gums, so having one missing can cause various issues.

Implants also help restore function so you can eat, chew and bite as usual and are a natural-looking way to replace missing teeth.

Scottish Dental Implants and Cosmetic Dentistry

Scottish Dental Implants and Cosmetic Dentistry is a new a new business in Dundee, based on lively and active Commercial Street.

After working at a local Dundee practice for five out of his 24 year-long career, Dr Gamal launched his new business at the end of 2021.

The practice specialises in “same-day-teeth”, which is a same day dental implant procedure, a ground-breaking treatment which allows patients to have an entire arch of permanently replaced teeth in just one visit.

“We use cutting edge technology, collaborating with high quality labs in Scotland with a lot of experience in dental implants,” explains Dr Gamal.

“When I was at Harvard, I was in touch with one of the top clinicians doing this research and I learned a lot from them.

“Still now, I have contact with these people so I am providing the people of Dundee with their expert knowledge!”

As well as “same-day-teeth”, Scottish Dental Implants and Cosmetic Dentistry carries out dental implant treatments, teeth whitening, composite bonding and all manners of general dental care.

The practice also performs facial aesthetic treatments, to soften fine lines and wrinkles caused by missing teeth, and non-surgical face lifts.

For a free dental consultation (for a limited time only) – worth £95 – email info@scottishdentalimplants.com, call 01382 219 404, or visit the practice in person at 22 Commercial Street, Dundee.