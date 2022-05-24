Ian Murray appointed new Raith Rovers manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers have confirmed the appointment of Ian Murray as first team manager.

The 41-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Starks Park side.

As revealed by the Courier, Murray will officially take charge of the Fife side once his current deal with Airdrie expires at the end of May.

The highly-rated coach led the North Lanarkshire side to successive top half finishes in League One during his four-year reign.

Murray guided The Diamonds to the Championship play-off final after a 23-game unbeaten run, narrowly missing out on promotion with defeat to Queens Park.

The new Rovers boss also enjoyed a successful three-year spell in charge of Dumbarton, before a less successful stint with St Mirren.

Murray appointment ‘new chapter’ for Rovers

Prior to joining Airdrie, Murray spent 18 months coaching at Norwegian side Asker alongside ex-Easter Road teammate Kevin Nicoll.

Murray pipped Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson to the post.

Ray McKinnon, Laurie Ellis and Csaba Laszlo all applied for the position, while Dundee United assistant Liam Fox was interviewed.

Announcing the appointment, Raith Rovers said in a statement: “We hope that the 41-year-old’s arrival at Stark’s Park is the turn of the first page in a new chapter in the club’s history after proving himself as the outstanding candidate in a an extremely strong pool of interviewees for the role.”

Chairman Steven MacDonald added: “I am delighted to welcome Ian Murray to Raith Rovers as First Team Manager.

“Ian is a creative hardworking ambitious manager, with an ability and foresight to make changes at the appropriate time, coupled with his determination to win.

“I feel we have made a great appointment and look forward to Ian bringing success to Raith Rovers”