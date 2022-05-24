Ian Murray appointed new Raith Rovers manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray appointed new Raith Rovers manager

By Scott Lorimer
May 24 2022, 1.00pm Updated: May 24 2022, 3.40pm
Ian Murray has been confirmed as the new Raith Rovers boss.
Ian Murray has been confirmed as the new Raith Rovers boss.

Raith Rovers have confirmed the appointment of Ian Murray as first team manager.

The 41-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Starks Park side.

As revealed by the Courier, Murray will officially take charge of the Fife side once his current deal with Airdrie expires at the end of May.

The highly-rated coach led the North Lanarkshire side to successive top half finishes in League One during his four-year reign.

Confirmed: Murray is the new Rovers boss
Confirmed: Murray is the new Rovers boss.

Murray guided The Diamonds to the Championship play-off final after a 23-game unbeaten run, narrowly missing out on promotion with defeat to Queens Park.

The new Rovers boss also enjoyed a successful three-year spell in charge of Dumbarton, before a less successful stint with St Mirren.

Murray appointment ‘new chapter’ for Rovers

Prior to joining Airdrie, Murray spent 18 months coaching at Norwegian side Asker alongside ex-Easter Road teammate Kevin Nicoll.

Murray pipped Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson to the post.

Ray McKinnon, Laurie Ellis and Csaba Laszlo all applied for the position, while Dundee United assistant Liam Fox was interviewed.

Announcing the appointment, Raith Rovers said in a statement: “We hope that the 41-year-old’s arrival at Stark’s Park is the turn of the first page in a new chapter in the club’s history after proving himself as the outstanding candidate in a an extremely strong pool of interviewees for the role.”

Chairman Steven MacDonald added: “I am delighted to welcome Ian Murray to Raith Rovers as First Team Manager.

“Ian is a creative hardworking ambitious manager, with an ability and foresight to make changes at the appropriate time, coupled with his determination to win.

“I feel we have made a great appointment and look forward to Ian bringing success to Raith Rovers”

EXCLUSIVE: James McPake to be named new Dunfermline manager as former Dundee boss seals dugout return

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]