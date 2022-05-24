£1m funding to help connect young people to Tayside employers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

£1m funding to help connect young people to Tayside employers

By Rob McLaren
May 24 2022, 1.28pm Updated: May 24 2022, 2.26pm
Dundee economy coronavirus
Alison Henderson, CEO of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce.

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce (DACC) will lead a £1 million initiative to connect young people to Tayside employers.

The chamber has received the Scottish Government cash to deliver the Developing Young Workforce (DYW) initiative in Dundee, Angus and Perth.

DYW Tay Cities initiative will drive employer engagement with schools and colleges.

It also aims to help develop youngsters’ future skills and support local business to get close to their future workforce.

DACC said this is vital to young people achieving a positive destination after education and will also help “talent pipelines” for employers.

Alison Henderson, DACC chief executive, said: “Employer engagement is key to the success of the DYW initiative.

“Being part of the Chamber team, with our large member base and connections with local and national businesses, means we can help the DYW regional group thrive in the Tay Cities region.”

Importance of apprentices

Part of the remit is to support foundation, modern and graduate apprenticeship opportunities.

DACC has taken on 13 young apprentices over the past three years.

Ms Henderson adds: “We have found it to be a really rewarding but straightforward process.

“Investing in training the workforce of the future is in every employer’s best interests.

Supporting apprentices will be a focus of the funding of almost £1m.

“It gives a vital lifeline to young people who might not know what they want to do as a career or what skills they need to develop to be successful.

“This has undoubtedly helped our business to grow.”

Who is on the board?

A board for the initiative chaired by John Duncan, performance insight lead at Aviva, and Daniel Rosie, owner of DLR Media, as vice-chair.

They will be joined by other key stakeholders from across the area and will be focussed on the strategy for the new team and reporting to the Scottish Government.

As well as engagement in schools and colleges in the area, employers will be encouraged to attend careers fairs and take part in work experience opportunities.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]