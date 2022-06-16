St Johnstone announce double signing swoop for Andy Considine and Drey Wright

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone announce double signing swoop for Andy Considine and Drey Wright

By Sean Hamilton
June 16 2022, 2.15pm Updated: June 16 2022, 2.35pm
St Johnstone have made their first summer signings by snapping up Aberdeen legend Andrew Considine and returning hero Drey Wright.

Considine and Wright, who has left Hibs, have both penned deals through to summer 2024.

The former has signed up at McDiarmid Park after an 18-year stint at Pittodrie, during which he racked up an incredible 571 appearances.

Wright rejoins his former club after a two-year spell at Easter Road.

The arrival of Andy Considine is likely to signal the departure of Jamie McCart from McDiarmid Park.

The ex-Aberdeen star has played across the back four for the Dons over many years, and will add bags of experience, not to mention ability, to the Saints rear guard.

A serious Achilles injury restricted him to just nine appearances for Aberdeen last season but he recovered in time to clock up two games at the end of the campaign.

He left Pittodrie after failing to negotiate a deal with new Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin.

Wright is no stranger to the McDiarmid Park dressing room, having starred for St Johnstone between 2018 and 2020.

The energetic wide man spent the last two seasons at Hibs, where he struggled to make a serious impact before being released.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old was always a popular figure amongst Saints fans, who will hope he can add some much-needed spark to their side’s attacking play.

‘Straight into the team’

Speaking previously, Saints boss Callum Davidson stressed the importance of getting the right players in the close-season.

“It’s very important we get our recruitment right this summer,” Davidson told the Courier.

“We are looking for quality to bring in to make sure we have a better season next year.

“Bringing in that quality – players who are ready to go straight into the team – is what we’re looking for.”

St Johnstone return to for preseason training on Wednesday June 22 ahead of the new season.

