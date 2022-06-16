St Johnstone announce double signing swoop for Andy Considine and Drey Wright

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have made their first summer signings by snapping up Aberdeen legend Andrew Considine and returning hero Drey Wright.

Considine and Wright, who has left Hibs, have both penned deals through to summer 2024.

The former has signed up at McDiarmid Park after an 18-year stint at Pittodrie, during which he racked up an incredible 571 appearances.

Wright rejoins his former club after a two-year spell at Easter Road.

Andrew Considine

The arrival of Andy Considine is likely to signal the departure of Jamie McCart from McDiarmid Park.

The ex-Aberdeen star has played across the back four for the Dons over many years, and will add bags of experience, not to mention ability, to the Saints rear guard.

A serious Achilles injury restricted him to just nine appearances for Aberdeen last season but he recovered in time to clock up two games at the end of the campaign.

He left Pittodrie after failing to negotiate a deal with new Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin.

Drey Wright

Wright is no stranger to the McDiarmid Park dressing room, having starred for St Johnstone between 2018 and 2020.

The energetic wide man spent the last two seasons at Hibs, where he struggled to make a serious impact before being released.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old was always a popular figure amongst Saints fans, who will hope he can add some much-needed spark to their side’s attacking play.

‘Straight into the team’

Speaking previously, Saints boss Callum Davidson stressed the importance of getting the right players in the close-season.

“It’s very important we get our recruitment right this summer,” Davidson told the Courier.

“We are looking for quality to bring in to make sure we have a better season next year.

“Bringing in that quality – players who are ready to go straight into the team – is what we’re looking for.”

St Johnstone return to for preseason training on Wednesday June 22 ahead of the new season.