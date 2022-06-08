Replacing Shaun Rooney: The key stat that proves it is NOT mission impossible for St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Replacing Shaun Rooney: The key stat that proves it is NOT mission impossible for St Johnstone

By Eric Nicolson
June 8 2022, 12.00pm Updated: June 8 2022, 1.16pm
Shaun Rooney's boots are big ones to fill at St Johnstone.
When you’re talking about ‘cometh the hour, cometh the man’ moments for St Johnstone, Shaun Rooney is beyond compare.

Given he was only at McDiarmid Park for two seasons – and a first team regular for one-and-a-half of those – his is the most incredible individual player story in the Perth club’s history.

Rooney is peerless. Nobody has done iconic quite like him.

Two cup-winning goals, one in a semi-final, two in quarter-finals and a home and away play-off double to help secure Saints’ Premiership status have taken he of the beard and the back post header way beyond fans’ favourite status and into the territory of legends.

Combine those astonishing highlights with the less quantifiable talismanic qualities he brought to a football pitch and dressing room – and transmitted to the stands – and you can understand why supporters are mourning his departure to Fleetwood Town.

But the cult hero characteristics and knack of rising to the biggest occasions apart, Rooney should not be irreplaceable.

In fact, there’s a possibility that Callum Davidson could get himself a wing-back even better suited to the style of team he wants to shape next season.

Room for passing improvement

One of Saints’ biggest struggles last year was passing their way up the pitch.

Rooney was very much included in that. It was the most glaring area for improvement when he started out at McDiarmid. It still is.

That development – if it’s possible for a footballer in his mid-20s – will be Scott Brown’s concern from now on, not Davidson’s.

Rooney’s Opta passing accuracy statistics over the course of two Premiership seasons show that this flaw was pretty much an ever-present when he’s been in the Saints team, mostly wide right.

In 2020/21, the season’s average was exactly 56%.

Shaun Rooney's Opta passing numbers for 2020/21.
Shaun Rooney’s Opta passing numbers for 2020/21.

Rooney was in the 30s and 40s on more occasions (five matches) than he was in the 70s (four matches).

Season 2021/22 only saw a slight improvement from a similar number of games – 56% became 57.6%.

Shaun Rooney's equivalent Opta pass statistics for last season continued a trend.
Shaun Rooney’s equivalent Opta pass statistics for his last season at St Johnstone continued a trend.

In seven contests he was in the 40s and only for one full game did he hit the 70s or above (Dundee away near the end of the campaign).

While Davidson got what will probably prove to be the career best out of Rooney in those never to be forgotten first few months of 2021 in particular, he was an inherited signing, the last made by Tommy Wright.

The Perth boss will likely look to bring in a Danny McNamara-type right wing-back this summer, with greater emphasis on passing ability than power and aerial prowess.

And he’ll want McNamara-type accuracy numbers.

McNamara contrast

In his half-season at McDiarmid before being recalled to London, the on-loan Millwall man made the same number of starts (22) as Rooney did last season, and two more than the total (20) he reached the previous term.

And their touches of the ball were broadly similar too.

McNamara’s Premiership passing accuracy percentage was markedly better, however, at 70%.

Danny McNamara's passing figures are much more impressive.
Danny McNamara’s passing figures are much more impressive.

Only once (his debut at Tannadice) did the Republic of Ireland under-21 international drop into the 40s.

And, apart from a season-high at Rugby Park of 92.9% it was a tale of consistency in the 60s and 70s, compared to Rooney’s peaks and troughs.

You might think that finding another Danny McNamara over the next few weeks is highly unlikely. And you’d be right. Certainly in terms of the overall package.

But replicating the crucial taking-care-of-the-ball facet of his game is certainly achievable.

Drey Wright's Opta numbers for his two seasons at Hibs.
Drey Wright’s Opta numbers for his two seasons at Hibs.

Drey Wright, for example, a reported Davidson target in January and soon to be a free agent, reached an average of 73.08% with Hibs in 2020/21 and 79.72% last season, with a lot of his football played in the wing-back position.

In Rooney’s absence, others at St Johnstone will need to rise to the occasion when a game-changer is needed.

But when it comes to arguably the most important part of the week-to-week right wing-back job, there’s an argument that Davidson can actually hope to make an upgrade as far as the team’s collective effectiveness is concerned.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants ‘4 or 5’ new signings to go straight into first team

