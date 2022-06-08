St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants ‘4 or 5’ new signings to go straight into first team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson wants to strike a happy medium between the St Johnstone squad size of his first and second seasons in charge, with “four or five” new recruits his summer transfer plan.

But adding players who are starting eleven-ready is likely to require a bit of patience over the next few weeks.

“It’s very important we get our recruitment right this summer,” said the Perth boss.

“We are looking for quality to bring in to make sure we have a better season next year.

“Bringing in that quality – players who are ready to go straight into the team – is what we’re looking for.

“Those few weeks after the season ends are always the same.

“It’s a frustrating time for a manager because you want to get cracking and get everyone signed up.

“But players have had a long, hard season and are off on holiday with their families and thinking about their options, so it’s difficult to get answers.”

Injuries a factor

Davidson added: “We are desperate to get the four or five new faces we want in but at this time of year you have to be patient to get who you want.

“The conversations are all happening, the offers are being made – it’s just a case of waiting for answers now.

“The size of the squad will be smaller than we ended last season with but with injuries to David Wotherspoon, Chris Kane and Callum Booth likely to keep them out into next season we will have to carry more players than in my first season.”