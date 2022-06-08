Fife teenager who sexually assaulted girl when aged just 12 is placed on Register

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife teenager who sexually assaulted two young girls has avoided a prison sentence.

Logan Duffin, also known as Logan Munro, sexually assaulted one of his victims on various occasions during a three year period, when she was aged between seven and ten years old.

During this time Duffin was aged between 12 and 15.

Now 19, he also admitted sexually assaulting another young girl on various occasions between January 2015 and December 2017, when she was aged between nine and 12.

He appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Denies use of force

The court heard the offending involved touching the girls on their bodies, breasts and genitals.

Procurator fiscal depute Jill Currie said Duffin would try to persuade his victims to let him kiss and touch them.

She said on one occasion, for instance, he suggested playing “truth or dare.”

The fiscal depute said when they refused his advances, he would proceed anyway.

Ms Currie said on one occasion, Duffin blocked a doorway to stop one of his victims trying to leave a room before he fondled the girl.

Defence lawyer Liam Kildare said the vast majority of the Crown narrative read out in court was agreed but stressed one aspect was not – any suggestion there was force used in the commission of the offences.

Mr Kildare said Duffin expressed “significant remorse” and demonstrated insight into how his behaviour has impacted his two victims, particularly as he had endured traumatic experiences in his own childhood.

The solicitor also stressed his client was a child himself at the time of his offending.

He said: “I do not mean to detract from the seriousness of these offences but it’s relevant that Mr Munro was a child when this behaviour occurred.

“It’s particularly relevant now – more so than years ago – given the sentencing guidelines for a young person.”

Community payback and Register

The court heard Duffin, of Sir James Black Gait in Lochgelly, has no previous convictions.

Sheriff Susan Duff told him: “I note that you were a child aged between 12 and 15 when these offences were committed and that you are a young person to whom sentence guidelines for young people applies.”

The sheriff also noted the circumstances of Duffin’s own adverse childhood experiences and a “significant medical condition” which impacted on every aspect of his life.

As part of a community payback order, Sheriff Duff sentenced Duffin to carry out 112.5 hours of unpaid work and placed him under social work supervision for two years with the purpose of rehabilitation and promoting ongoing good behaviour.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for two years.

Duffin must also adhere to specific conditions, which include not having contact with children under 16 unless approved by an appropriate supervising officer.