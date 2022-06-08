Fife teenager who sexually assaulted girl when aged just 12 is placed on Register

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife teenager who sexually assaulted girl when aged just 12 is placed on Register

By Jamie McKenzie
June 8 2022, 7.00am Updated: June 8 2022, 8.32am
Logan Duffin was sentenced at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
A Fife teenager who sexually assaulted two young girls has avoided a prison sentence.

Logan Duffin, also known as Logan Munro, sexually assaulted one of his victims on various occasions during a three year period, when she was aged between seven and ten years old.

During this time Duffin was aged between 12 and 15.

Now 19, he also admitted sexually assaulting another young girl on various occasions between January 2015 and December 2017, when she was aged between nine and 12.

He appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Denies use of force

The court heard the offending involved touching the girls on their bodies, breasts and genitals.

Procurator fiscal depute Jill Currie said Duffin would try to persuade his victims to let him kiss and touch them.

She said on one occasion, for instance, he suggested playing “truth or dare.”

The fiscal depute said when they refused his advances, he would proceed anyway.

Ms Currie said on one occasion, Duffin blocked a doorway to stop one of his victims trying to leave a room before he fondled the girl.

Defence lawyer Liam Kildare said the vast majority of the Crown narrative read out in court was agreed but stressed one aspect was not – any suggestion there was force used in the commission of the offences.

Mr Kildare said Duffin expressed “significant remorse” and demonstrated insight into how his behaviour has impacted his two victims, particularly as he had endured traumatic experiences in his own childhood.

The solicitor also stressed his client was a child himself at the time of his offending.

He said: “I do not mean to detract from the seriousness of these offences but it’s relevant that Mr Munro was a child when this behaviour occurred.

“It’s particularly relevant now – more so than years ago – given the sentencing guidelines for a young person.”

Community payback and Register

The court heard Duffin, of Sir James Black Gait in Lochgelly, has no previous convictions.

Sheriff Susan Duff told him: “I note that you were a child aged between 12 and 15 when these offences were committed and that you are a young person to whom sentence guidelines for young people applies.”

The sheriff also noted the circumstances of Duffin’s own adverse childhood experiences and a “significant medical condition” which impacted on every aspect of his life.

As part of a community payback order, Sheriff Duff sentenced Duffin to carry out 112.5 hours of unpaid work and placed him under social work supervision for two years with the purpose of rehabilitation and promoting ongoing good behaviour.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for two years.

Duffin must also adhere to specific conditions, which include not having contact with children under 16 unless approved by an appropriate supervising officer.

