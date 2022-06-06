Matt Macey is a St Johnstone target but Luton Town are strong favourites to sign Hibs goalkeeper

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey is on St Johnstone’s radar as a potential replacement for Zander Clark.

But a move back to England for the 27-year-old is likelier than a move to McDiarmid Park.

With Luton Town keen to sign him, they are strong favourites to recruit Macey for the new season if, as expected, he is allowed to leave Easter Road.

The pull of being the Saints’ number one, with Zander Clark almost certain to leave, will complicate the decision, though.

Macey would face a much stiffer test for regular first team football in the English Championship.

Like Clark, Elliott Parish is also out of contract but may stay on as back-up.

Shift from the boys 👏🏻👊🏻 https://t.co/DLzDxCJ3zC — Ross Sinclair (@ross_sinclair01) June 5, 2022

Ross Sinclair underlined his promise with an excellent performance for Scotland’s under-21s in the 0-0 draw with Belgium on Sunday.

However, a loan spell is a logical next step for his career development.