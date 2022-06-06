Arbroath fend off other clubs to sign Inverurie Locos top-scorer Kieran Shanks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have agreed a deal to sign Inverurie Locos top-scorer Kieran Shanks for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old netted 30 times in 40 appearances for the Highland League side last season.

A number of clubs were said to be keeping tabs on the former Aberdeen youth, who was under contract until 2023, but the Lichties got their man on a three-year deal.

Arbroath kept tabs on player

Shanks will now look to make the step up four divisions to the Championship. Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell believes the youngster is more than capable of doing so.

“He’s a young guy who has spent most of his life at Aberdeen,” he told Courier Sport.

“He was released (from Aberdeen) then went to Inverurie where we’ve watched him.

“It’s a massive leap from where he was to the Championship but we think he can make that leap.

“Whether he does that right away or takes a while to fit in, we think he’ll be a cracking member of our team.

“He’s got a great attitude and we’ll bring him on, he’s one for the future.

“He is quick, he has a great attitude, he is a goalscorer and he will fit in with the atmosphere at Arbroath.”

“There were a few clubs after him. We’ve agreed a deal with Inverurie and they’ve handled themselves very professionally.

“He joins up next week for training and we’ll take it from there.”

‘Opportunity to fulfil ambitions’

In a statement issued, Inverurie boss Richard Hastings added: “Naturally you never want to lose your top goalscorer but I think this is one of those situations where the move makes sense for all parties involved, and it’s simply what happens when quality players perform.

“It now gives Kieran an opportunity to fulfil the ambitions he has in the game.

“We knew it was just a matter of time before the player moved on to a higher level and the exciting thing looking forward is that this is just the start of it, as we have an abundance of other young talent at the club too.

“We will miss Kieran but can only thank him for his service and we certainly wish him the very best in his career going forward.”

Shanks becomes the Lichties third signing of the summer, following goalkeeper Cammy Gill and midfielder Keaghan Jacobs.