Arbroath fend off other clubs to sign Inverurie Locos top-scorer Kieran Shanks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath fend off other clubs to sign Inverurie Locos top-scorer Kieran Shanks

By Scott Lorimer
June 6 2022, 10.47am Updated: June 6 2022, 12.52pm
Arbroath have signed Inverurie Locos top-scorer Kieran Shanks.
Arbroath have signed Inverurie Locos top-scorer Kieran Shanks.

Arbroath have agreed a deal to sign Inverurie Locos top-scorer Kieran Shanks for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old netted 30 times in 40 appearances for the Highland League side last season.

A number of clubs were said to be keeping tabs on the former Aberdeen youth, who was under contract until 2023, but the Lichties got their man on a three-year deal.

Arbroath kept tabs on player

Shanks will now look to make the step up four divisions to the Championship. Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell believes the youngster is more than capable of doing so.

“He’s a young guy who has spent most of his life at Aberdeen,” he told Courier Sport.

“He was released (from Aberdeen) then went to Inverurie where we’ve watched him.

Former Aberdeen youth Shanks moved to Inverurie Locos in 2020.
Former Aberdeen youth Shanks moved to Inverurie Locos in 2020.

“It’s a massive leap from where he was to the Championship but we think he can make that leap.

“Whether he does that right away or takes a while to fit in, we think he’ll be a cracking member of our team.

“He’s got a great attitude and we’ll bring him on, he’s one for the future.

“He is quick, he has a great attitude, he is a goalscorer and he will fit in with the atmosphere at Arbroath.”

“There were a few clubs after him. We’ve agreed a deal with Inverurie and they’ve handled themselves very professionally.

“He joins up next week for training and we’ll take it from there.”

‘Opportunity to fulfil ambitions’

In a statement issued, Inverurie boss Richard Hastings added: “Naturally you never want to lose your top goalscorer but I think this is one of those situations where the move makes sense for all parties involved, and it’s simply what happens when quality players perform.

“It now gives Kieran an opportunity to fulfil the ambitions he has in the game.

Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell believes Shanks can make the step up to the Championship.
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell believes Shanks can make the step up to the Championship.

“We knew it was just a matter of time before the player moved on to a higher level and the exciting thing looking forward is that this is just the start of it, as we have an abundance of other young talent at the club too.

“We will miss Kieran but can only thank him for his service and we certainly wish him the very best in his career going forward.”

Shanks becomes the Lichties third signing of the summer, following goalkeeper Cammy Gill and midfielder Keaghan Jacobs.

Arbroath No.2 blasts ‘crazy’ Premier Sports Cup schedule as pre-season squeeze outlined

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]