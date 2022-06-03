Arbroath No.2 blasts ‘crazy’ Premier Sports Cup schedule as pre-season squeeze outlined

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath No.2 blasts ‘crazy’ Premier Sports Cup schedule as pre-season squeeze outlined

By Scott Lorimer
June 3 2022, 5.00pm
Arbroath assistant boss Ian Campbell is not impressed with the short close-season.
Arbroath assistant manager Ian Campbell has blasted the July 9 kick-off date of the Premier Sports Cup as “crazy”.

The Lichties took the Championship by storm last season and will look for a repeat in the next campaign.

However, the only part-time in the league train twice a week and will have just a handful of sessions before competitive football kicks off all over again.

Campbell, who is instrumental in his side’s pre-season work, has hit out at the SPFL for the decision to commence the Premier Sports Cup games so early in July, less than two months from their final game.

‘Danger’ to players

League Cup rules state clubs can only play registered players and, with a small squad, there is little room for rotation.

The Arbroath No.2 believes having such a short break could be dangerous for players who have not fully recovered from the exertions of the last season.

“The close and pre-season is an issue,” he explained to Courier Sport.

“It’s changed days now. In the past, we would have had about 15 sessions to get people fit. Now we have four or five.

Ian (right) twin brother of boss Dick Campbell is critical of the shortened preseason.
“We used to have a pre-season of up to nine weeks. Now it’s three weeks.”

“We have to give the players a rest.

“The cup starting on July 9 is crazy, in my view. We won’t get match fit until about the second week (of games).

“We used to have big games in pre-season, likes of Dundee United and Aberdeen. Now, we don’t take these games because there is a danger to the players.

“If we play them early, we run the risk of strains which could affect them all season.”

Praise for players and staff

Despite his frustrations, Campbell has praised his players for their willingness to stay in shape over their short break.

He also hailed the work of Gayfield sports scientist Kevin Milne and physio Craig Reynolds, who help produce individually-designed “homework” programmes for each player.

Campbell has praised the work of physio Craig Reynolds (right) and sports scientist Kevin Milne (not pictured).
Campbell has praised the work of physio Craig Reynolds (right) and sports scientist Kevin Milne (not pictured).

“My background is in physical education and physiology; I’ve been doing it for 30 years,” Campbell said.

“Kevin and Craig help enormously and take responsibility for getting these boys fit and assessing them. Their hydration levels, fat levels are all taken regularly.

“On June 4, we give out individually-designed programmes and we assess them on Strava. They have to do these themselves before our first session on June 13.

“Nowadays, they are so professional. The days of players going off drinking are old hat.

“These guys are model professionals; you just need to look at them to see how fit they are.

“They wouldn’t get back in to our team if they didn’t get back to the standard we aspire too.”

