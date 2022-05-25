Arbroath announce signing of Livingston ace Keaghan Jacobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have completed the signing of former Livingston ace Keaghan Jacobs.

The South African-born midfielder has been unveiled as Dick Campbell’s second summer signing.

The 32-year-old has penned a one-year deal with the Lichties after recently leaving David Martindale’s side.

Jacobs made a record 309 appearances for Livingston over two spells spanning 12 years and played for the club of the SPFL for the Lions.

In 2015, Jacobs moved to his homeland for a season in 2015 with Bidvest Wits but returned to Livi the following season.

At the tale end of last season, he signed on loan for Falkirk and this week announced he was leaving Livingston.

‘Next chapter’

On social media, he teased: “Thanks for the memories, Livingston. But this isn’t the end for me and I can’t wait for the next chapter in my career.”

Thanks for the memories @LiviFCOfficial . But this isn’t the end for me and I can’t wait for the next chapter in my career 🙌🏻❤️(3/3) pic.twitter.com/JiZ4eTMR5q — Keaghan Jacobs (@keagsojac7) May 24, 2022

A statement from Arbroath added: “Manager Dick Campbell has moved fast to sign Keaghan who is best known for adding steel and style to a midfield and helps driving his team forward.

“This is another excellent signing for Arbroath and we are sure all our fans will give him a very warm welcome.”

Jacobs becomes the next player to sign for the season after keeper Cammy Gill was announced on Tuesday.