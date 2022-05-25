Arbroath announce signing of Livingston ace Keaghan Jacobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath announce signing of Livingston ace Keaghan Jacobs

By Scott Lorimer
May 25 2022, 5.19pm Updated: May 25 2022, 5.22pm
Former Livingston hero Keaghan Jacobs has signed for Arbroath
Arbroath have completed the signing of former Livingston ace Keaghan Jacobs.

The South African-born midfielder has been unveiled as Dick Campbell’s second summer signing.

The 32-year-old has penned a one-year deal with the Lichties after recently leaving David Martindale’s side.

Jacobs made a record 309 appearances for Livingston over two spells spanning 12 years and played for the club of the SPFL for the Lions.

In 2015, Jacobs moved to his homeland for a season in 2015 with Bidvest Wits but returned to Livi the following season.

At the tale end of last season, he signed on loan for Falkirk and this week announced he was leaving Livingston.

‘Next chapter’

On social media, he teased: “Thanks for the memories, Livingston. But this isn’t the end for me and I can’t wait for the next chapter in my career.”

A statement from Arbroath added: “Manager Dick Campbell has moved fast to sign Keaghan who is best known for adding steel and style to a midfield and helps driving his team forward.

“This is another excellent signing for Arbroath and we are sure all our fans will give him a very warm welcome.”

Jacobs becomes the next player to sign for the season after keeper Cammy Gill was announced on Tuesday.

