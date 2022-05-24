Arbroath sign ex-Dunfermline goalkeeper Cammy Gill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath sign ex-Dunfermline goalkeeper Cammy Gill

By Scott Lorimer
May 24 2022, 5.26pm
New Arbroath goalkeeper Cammy Gill.
New Arbroath goalkeeper Cammy Gill.

Arbroath have made their first signing of the summer with the club in goalkeeper Cammy Gill.

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Lichties.

Gill has been brought in as a back-up to first choice keeper Derek Gaston, following the departure of Calum Antell.

Boss Dick Campbell believes his new stopper could challenge for the No.1 jersey.

Dick Campbell hails new signing

“I’m delighted to have signed Cammy,” the Lichties gaffer told Courier Sport.

“He has the potential to be a top goalie. He went down to Cowdenbeath to get first-team football and did that, playing more than 30 games for them.

“Now he is looking to move up to a higher level.

“Cammy is a good keeper and can definitely push Derek for the position.”

The stopper previously had a short loan spell at Gayfield in 2017, but did not feature.

Gill spent last season with League Two side Cowdenbeath, making 33 appearances for the Fife side.

Prior to that, he spent five years with Dunfermline Athletic. The former Scotland U20s cap featured 20 times for the East End Park side.

Rated: How Dick Campbell’s Arbroath signings fared in famous Championship season

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]