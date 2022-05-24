Arbroath sign ex-Dunfermline goalkeeper Cammy Gill

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have made their first signing of the summer with the club in goalkeeper Cammy Gill.

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Lichties.

Gill has been brought in as a back-up to first choice keeper Derek Gaston, following the departure of Calum Antell.

Boss Dick Campbell believes his new stopper could challenge for the No.1 jersey.

Dick Campbell hails new signing

“I’m delighted to have signed Cammy,” the Lichties gaffer told Courier Sport.

“He has the potential to be a top goalie. He went down to Cowdenbeath to get first-team football and did that, playing more than 30 games for them.

“Now he is looking to move up to a higher level.

“Cammy is a good keeper and can definitely push Derek for the position.”

The stopper previously had a short loan spell at Gayfield in 2017, but did not feature.

Gill spent last season with League Two side Cowdenbeath, making 33 appearances for the Fife side.

Prior to that, he spent five years with Dunfermline Athletic. The former Scotland U20s cap featured 20 times for the East End Park side.