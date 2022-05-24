Forest estate with loch for sale at £1.75m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forest estate with loch for sale at £1.75m

By Nancy Nicolson
May 24 2022, 5.49pm Updated: May 24 2022, 6.45pm
PRIME LAND: West Tullyfergus is a forest estate with farmland and a man-made loch.
A second Perthshire forest estate – West Tullyfergus near Alyth – has been launched on the market just a week after Glengoulandie Estate at Aberfeldy.

The 108ha West Tullyfergus, which includes farmland, a productive forest and a man-made loch, has a price tag of £1.75m.

Harry Graham of the selling agents, John Clegg & Co, pointed out that Scotland’s forestry market continues to see unprecedented demand.

“We have never seen such a broad mix of buyers in the market, some being experienced forestry investors to new market entrants interested in carbon offsetting and afforestation,” he said.

“The mix of forestry, good quality land and loch, as well as its southerly aspect, offers a wealth of opportunities for an incoming purchaser, providing the perfect balance between amenity, environmental and commerciality.”

Sitka Spruce

The majority of the land at West Tullyfergus was planted with Sitka Spruce in 1994, along with mixed broadleaves. According to Clegg & Co, the highly fertile soil means the Sikta has benefitted from optimum growing conditions and will produce a substantial volume of timber when the trees reach maturity.

There is a substantial agricultural lean-to shed of steel frame construction under a corrugated roof with concrete floor, concrete panel walls and Yorkshire board side cladding and a large stack yard for machinery storage, timber stacking and other farming and woodland operations.

The land, classified as grade 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute, was formerly used for gooseberry production. Three field parcels extending to approximately 30.08ha remain, and they are currently grazed.

Glengoulandie  Estate is on the market with Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group.

Meanwhile, Glengoulandie Estate has young conifer crops as well as mixed broadleaves and extends to almost 3,000 acres, including 715 acres of open hill.

This property, marketed by Goldcrest, includes two cottages and it is on the market for offers over £5.85 million.

