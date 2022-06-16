4 major challenges awaiting new Dundee United boss as Jack Ross talks continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 major challenges awaiting new Dundee United boss as Jack Ross talks continue

By Alan Temple
June 16 2022, 2.19pm
The chosen one: Ross
The chosen one: Ross

Dundee United hope to name Jack Ross as successor to Tam Courts in the coming days as advanced talks between the parties progress.

The former Hibernian boss is the club’s preferred candidate for the vacancy and, barring any unforeseen hitches, he will be in place prior to United returning for pre-season training next week.

It is an inviting opportunity for Ross. United are fresh from a fourth-placed finish in the Premiership, will compete in the Europa Conference League and represent arguably the biggest job he could attain in Scotland.

Nevertheless, as a diligent coach, he will be acutely aware of the challenges ahead.

Here, Courier Sport analyses some of the tasks that will be top of his agenda on day one, should Ross land the top job.

Replacing Benjamin Siegrist

As Ross — or whoever ultimately succeeds Courts — peruses his squad list, there is a gaping hole where there used to stand a Swiss Wall.

Benjamin Siegrist is currently pursuing new opportunities after his contract with United expired, with the stopper not short of admirers in Britain and abroad.

Premiership champions Celtic are the latest side to be credited with an interest.

And the Tangerines face an onerous task in replacing the 30-year-old. Of course, reinforcements are also needed in central midfield, wide areas and attack — but a top keeper is essential.

January arrival: Eriksson

Finland international Carljohan Eriksson joined the club from Mjallby in January but is yet to make his first-team debut. Jack Newman, a Scotland youth cap, is likely to be third-choice and could be farmed out on loan.

United will undoubtedly be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer and, given the number of points Siegrist almost single-handedly accrued over the last four years, it will be a pivotal priority for the new boss.

A change of shape?

Although he latterly fielded a 3-5-2 with Hibernian, much of Ross’ success as a manager has come while utilising a 4-2-3-1.

During his stints with Alloa, St Mirren, Sunderland and Hibs, he sought to deploy pace and trickery on the flanks, a solid base in midfield and a little stardust in the pocket behind a lone striker.

Ross, left, and former United boss Robbie Neilson

Allied with the deployment of a back-four, that would represent a major change from how United played for the majority of last season: a solid 3-5-2.

While the football was not always scintillating, it was enough to secure European qualification.

If Ross is to craft a side in his preferred shape, then the work will begin apace; in terms of working to a new tactical template and raiding the transfer market for depth on the flanks.

That will also afford United fluidity if they need to switch between systems as the season progresses.

Assess who can make the step up

The arrival of a new manager provides new opportunities for a swathe of hopefuls — a fresh pair of eyes; a clean slate.

Logan Chalmers is an obvious candidate to stake his claim, having notched five goals and one assist in 18 appearances on loan with Inverness last term. He would also tick a key box in terms of giving United options on the wing.

Opportunity knocks: Chalmers has another two years left on his United deal

Can Kieran Freeman cement the right-back/right wing-back position?

Will Declan Glass feature following his return from a stint at Kilmarnock?

Chris Mochrie, Darren Watson and Mathew Cudjoe are among several highly-rated prospects who have enjoyed a taste of senior action.

Indeed, with 16 academy graduates representing United last season — and others who may feel deserving of more regular action — deciding who can be a key part of the senior squad for next season will be a vital task.

Hit the ground running as Europe looms

All of which must be done is expedient fashion.

United do not have the luxury of the Premier Sports Cup group phase this term. Some managers will admit it, others will not — but that has become a glorified pre-season, such is its position in the calendar.

Ross’ Hibs lost out to Rijeka last season

The Tangerines must find a way to work on fitness, shape, integrate new signings and make sure they are ready to hit the ground running on July 30; the date of the opening Premiership weekend.

Their Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg tie follows on August 4.

A few pre-season friendlies along the way will help sharpen United up, but it’s a challenging task nonetheless.

Ross has recent experience of that turnaround. He guided Hibs into Europe last term, seeing off Santa Coloma 5-2 on aggregate before crashing out against Rijeka.

The highs and lows of Tam Courts’ 372 days in charge of Dundee United

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]