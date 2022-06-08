Celtic ‘eye’ former Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist as Vasilis Barkas replacement By Scott Lorimer June 8 2022, 10.32am Updated: June 8 2022, 1.03pm 0 Benjamin Siegrist [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Celtic have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing former Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, according to reports. The 30-year-old stopper is said to be ‘high’ up on the list of targets for Ange Postecoglou following the departure of Vasilis Barkas. Barkas left Parkhead on a season-long loan to Utrecht on Tuesday. The Hoops are now looking at Siegrist as an experienced back up keeper behind Joe Hart and Scott Bain, according to the Daily Mail. The former Swiss under-21 international was said to have opened talks with English side Preston. Siegrist could be seen as a No.1 option for the Championship side but no further progress has been made. The highly-rated keeper left Tannadice last month after four years under freedom of contract. He made 145 appearances for the United, keeping 52 clean sheets in the process. Benjamin Siegrist shares goodbye message after ‘unforgettable’ Dundee United spell ends Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Professor Francis Smith: MRI pioneer and former Dundee United doctor dies Preston North End ‘eye up move’ for Benjamin Siegrist after Dundee United exit 5 Dundee United transfer priorities as Tangerines embark on life after Benjamin Siegrist Tam Courts reflects on ‘furore’ of appointment as Dundee United boss admits European qualification has ramped up expectations