Celtic ‘eye’ former Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist as Vasilis Barkas replacement

Celtic have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing former Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, according to reports.

The 30-year-old stopper is said to be ‘high’ up on the list of targets for Ange Postecoglou following the departure of Vasilis Barkas.

Barkas left Parkhead on a season-long loan to Utrecht on Tuesday.

The Hoops are now looking at Siegrist as an experienced back up keeper behind Joe Hart and Scott Bain, according to the Daily Mail.

The former Swiss under-21 international was said to have opened talks with English side Preston.

Siegrist could be seen as a No.1 option for the Championship side but no further progress has been made.

The highly-rated keeper left Tannadice last month after four years under freedom of contract.

He made 145 appearances for the United, keeping 52 clean sheets in the process.