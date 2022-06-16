Boy, 13, reported after three pupils hit with BB gun pellets at Dundee school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 13-year-old boy has been reported after three pupils were hit with BB gun pellets at a Dundee secondary school.

Police were contacted after the incident at a school in the city last Thursday (June 9).

The youngster has been reported to the youth justice assessor.

The incident at the secondary school – which cannot be named for legal reasons – was described as “alarming” by one local councillor.

Three pupils escaped uninjured

A police spokesman said: “At around 1.20pm on Thursday June 10, a report was made to police that three pupils from a school in Dundee had been struck by small plastic pellets from a plastic toy BB-type gun.

“No one was injured and a 13-year-old boy has been reported to the youth justice authorities in connection with the incident.”