Boy, 13, reported after three pupils hit with BB gun pellets at Dundee school

A 13-year-old boy has been reported after three pupils were hit with BB gun pellets at a Dundee secondary school.
Police were contacted after the incident at a school in the city last Thursday (June 9).
The youngster has been reported to the youth justice assessor.
The incident at the secondary school – which cannot be named for legal reasons – was described as “alarming” by one local councillor.
Three pupils escaped uninjured
A police spokesman said: “At around 1.20pm on Thursday June 10, a report was made to police that three pupils from a school in Dundee had been struck by small plastic pellets from a plastic toy BB-type gun.
“No one was injured and a 13-year-old boy has been reported to the youth justice authorities in connection with the incident.”